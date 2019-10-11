USDA’s McKinney Leads Mission to Tap Trade Opportunities in Vietnam

WASHINGTON – When Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney leads a U.S. Department of Agriculture trade mission to Vietnam Oct. 15-18, he’ll be accompanied by nearly 80 industry and government representatives seeking to expand agricultural exports to one of the fastest-growing regions of the world.

The mission will be based in Ho Chi Minh City, and will also include buyer delegations from Thailand and Burma (Myanmar).

“The size of this trade mission delegation speaks to the phenomenal potential that exists for U.S. exporters in Vietnam and surrounding countries,” McKinney said. “Since the United States normalized relations with Vietnam in 1995, our agricultural exports have grown exponentially, reaching a record $4 billion last year. Sales of U.S. food and farm products to Thailand and Burma also set records in 2018, topping $2.1 billion and $126 million, respectively.”

Joining McKinney are the heads of six state departments of agriculture: Benjamin Thomas of Montana, Jeff Witte of New Mexico, Doug Goehring of North Dakota, Kim Vanneman of South Dakota, Sid Miller of Texas and Doug Miyamoto of Wyoming. Officials from the Georgia, Maine, Minnesota, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington departments of agriculture will participate as well.

In addition, representatives from the following companies and organizations will attend:

1. Agri Export International LLC, Columbia, S.C.

2. All Berry and Fruits, Portland, Ore.

3. Almond Board of California, Modesto, Calif.

4. American Feed Industry Association, Arlington, Va.

5. Appellations Cellar, Napa, Calif.

6. Bard Valley Date Growers, Yuma, Ariz.

7. Blue Diamond Growers, Sacramento, Calif.

8. Bridgepathway LLC, Jericho, N.Y.

9. California Blueberry Commission, Clovis, Calif.

10. California Prune Growers Marketing Association, Yuba City, Calif.

11. Clark Lumber Company, Red Boiling Springs, Tenn.

12. Coconut King Miami Beach Inc., Miami Beach, Fla.

13. Commercial Lynks Inc., Alexandria, Va.

14. East West International Group, Inc, Moreland, Ohio

15. Fidelis Forest Management, LLC, Baxter, Tenn.

16. Food Export Association of the Midwest USA, Chicago, Ill.

17. Food Export USA – Northeast, Philadelphia, Pa.

18. Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, Marathon, Wis.

19. Global Processing Inc., Kanawha, Iowa

20. Graceland Fruit, Inc., Frankfort, Mich.

21. Herr Foods Inc, Nottingham, Pa.

22. Hess Brother’s Fruit Company, Lancaster, Pa.

23. International Market Brands, Bellevue, Wash.

24. International Nutrition, Omaha, Neb.

25. Isa Beefmasters, San Angelo, Texas

26. MEM Fairway Inc., Irvine, Calif.

27. Nargo Industries USA Inc., San Ramon, Calif.

28. Oregon Berry Packing, Inc., Hillsboro, Ore.

29. Organic Valley, La Farge, Wis.

30. Pacific Cheese, Co., Hayward, Calif.

31. PacRim Wine & Spirits, San Rafael, Calif.

32. Redwood Trading Group, Inc, Novato, Calif.

33. Thompson Appalachian Hardwoods, Huntland, Tenn.

34. U.S. Dairy Export Council, Arlington, Va.

35. U.S. Grains Council, Washington, D.C.

36. US International Foods LLC, St. Louis, Mo.

37. U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., Mount Horeb, Wis.

38. U.S. Soybean Export Council, Chesterfield, Mo.

39. U.S. Wine Exports Company, Ltd., Ravenna, Ohio

40. United Dairy Ingredients Group LLC, Montebello, Calif.

41. United Natural Foods Inc., Tacoma, Wash.

42. USA Foods, Oakland, Calif.

43. Western United States Agricultural Trade Association, Vancouver, Wash.

44. Wholesome Direct, Inc., Ridgefield, N.J.

45. World Import/Export Trading Co., Belmont, Calif.

Learn more about USDA trade missions by visiting https://www.fas.usda.gov/topics/trade-missions and following FAS on Twitter at @USDAForeignAg.