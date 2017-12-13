Use Angus genetics? Get a scholarship

The Angus Foundation is now offering applications for Allied Angus Breeders scholarships.

The Angus Foundation is pleased to offer three $1,000 Allied Angus Breeders scholarships to young people who use Angus genetics in a commercial cattle operation breeding program or whose parents use Angus genetics. Emphasis is placed on applicants' knowledge of the cattle industry and their perspective of the Angus breed.

"The Angus Foundation always is looking to help youth further their educations," said Milford Jenkins, Angus Foundation president. "Angus genetics have so much to offer beef producers, so we want to encourage young people to use Angus genetics by helping support their academic pursuits."

Scholarship applications are available online at angusfoundation.org and are due May 1. Applicants must be a graduating high school senior or enrolled at a junior college, four-year college/university or other accredited institution and have a minimum 2.0 GPA. Recipients will be announced in July.

Applicants or their parents/guardians must currently be a member of the American Angus Association or have an affiliate member code, and the applicant or their parent/guardian must have transferred or been transferred an Angus registration paper in the last 36 months (on or after May 1, 2015). The scholarship is applicable to any field of study. (Applicants having received or applied for Angus Foundation undergraduate scholarships using the standard general application this year or in previous years will not be considered for this scholarship.)

In 2017, the Angus Foundation awarded more than $213,000 in undergraduate and graduate student scholarships to more than 115 students. When combined with other endowed and non-endowed scholarship funds administered by the Angus Foundation, nearly $300,000 was invested in more than 130 students pursuing their higher education.

For more information, contact Jenkins at (816) 383-5100 or mjenkins@angusfoundation.org.