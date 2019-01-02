Using blockchain to share information up and down the beef supply chain

Using blockchain to share information up and down the beef supply chainJanuary 2, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 2, 2019Nigel Gopie, with IBM Food Trust, talks about using blockchain technology to share information by mutual consent up and down the beef supply chain. This video news is provided by Certified Angus Beef LLC and the American Angus Association. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsMiss Rodeo Nebraska Eva Oliver receives her crownToday Show features Eberspacher’s family farm in southeast NebraskaColorado ranchers feed cattle naturally to give consumers a superior beef productBlack: It’s never easy to