USMCA deal near with U.S., Canadian officials flying to Mexico City

The U.S., Canadian and Mexican governments are expected to sign the final U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade today, The New York Times and the Associated Press reported late Monday.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner are expected to fly to Mexico City today, where they will be joined by Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, the Canadian negotiator, to sign the agreement with Mexican officials.

Marcelo Ebrard, the Mexican foreign minister, said in a tweet late Monday that negotiating teams would meet at noon in Mexico City to announce the advances to the agreement, The New York Times noted.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka signaled Monday that he will support the agreement or at least allow it go forward.

President Donald Trump said, “I’m hearing very good things, including from unions and others that it’s looking good. I hope they put it up to a vote, and if they put it up to a vote, it’s going to pass. I’m hearing a lot of strides have been made over the last 24 hours, with unions and others,” the Associated Press reported.

“We’re close. We’re not quite finished yet. We’re within range,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday night, the AP added. She briefed lawmakers on the negotiations earlier in the evening and said more meetings would follow today.

The last-minute negotiations had nothing to do with agricultural provisions. But House Agriculture Committee ranking member Michael Conaway, R-Texas, was one of a large group of Replublican House members who urged Pelosi on Monday to bring up the measure for approval before the end of the year.