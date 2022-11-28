USTR: Japan’s Diet approves beef safeguard mechanism

The Upper House of Japan’s Diet, its legislative body, on Nov. 22 approved the Protocol Amending the Trade Agreement Between Japan and the United States of America regarding the beef safeguard mechanism under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement (USJTA), which completes the Diet’s process to finalize the agreement, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced last week.

“Once in effect, the updated agreement will amend the beef safeguard trigger level under the USJTA with a new, three-trigger safeguard mechanism that will allow U.S. exporters to meet Japan’s growing demand for high-quality beef and reduce the probability that Japan will impose higher tariffs in the future,” the USTR said.

The agreement was signed by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Japan’s Ambassador to the United States Koji Tomita on June 2, 2022, USTR said, noting that the United States and Japan are working to finalize all domestic procedures in order for the agreement to enter into force.

“The protocol will ensure our farmers and ranchers continue to have access to one of the world’s most dynamic markets,” Tai said in the news release.

“We are excited that Japan’s consumers can enjoy high-quality U.S. beef that is a staple of our agricultural industry. The protocol represents a foundational pillar of our bilateral trade relationship — and I am grateful to our producers and stakeholders who helped make it possible.”

In 2021, the United States was the top beef exporting country in the world, with global sales of beef and beef products valued at over $10 billion, USTR said. Exports of U.S. beef to Japan totaled almost $2.4 billion in 2021, with Japan representing the United States’ second largest beef export market, USTR added.