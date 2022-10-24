USTR rejects Florida lawmakers’ request to investigate Mexican produce imports

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Sunday announced it would not open an investigation into Mexican fruit and vegetable imports into the United States.

In a news release, USTR noted that some members of Florida’s congressional delegation had filed the Section 301 petition on Sept. 8 alleging that the government of Mexico has adopted an “export targeting” scheme aimed at Florida produce.

USTR said, “The 301 statute requires that USTR make a decision on whether to move forward with an investigation within 45 days. The statute also includes a private-sector advisory panel as a specific response to export targeting.”

“Although USTR could not conclude in the 45-day statutory period that a formal 301 investigation would be effective and is not opening an investigation at this time, USTR is moving forward with an advisory panel, and USTR and USDA will work with the petitioners and producers to examine the issues raised in the petition and to consider any further actions that may be appropriate.”

USTR added, “The Biden administration recognizes that southeast producers have faced challenges, which have only intensified since Hurricane Ian made landfall earlier this month. USTR will establish a private-sector industry advisory panel to recommend measures to promote the competitiveness of producers of seasonal and perishable produce in the southeastern United States.”

“USTR and USDA will work with the advisory panel and members of Congress to develop possible administrative actions and legislation that would provide real benefits to this struggling industry.”

USTR said it will publish a formal notice in the Federal Register summarizing its response to the petition.