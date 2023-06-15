USTR releases excerpts from Tai speech to be delivered today

“I hear all the time that because we are not doing traditional trade agreements, we are not doing trade at all. But if we look at what those agreements did, we see the ways in which they contributed to the very problems we are now trying to address.

“The industrial supply chain rules in our traditional free trade agreements were based on that same premise of efficiency and low cost.

“Because of it, they allow significant content to come from countries that are not even parties to the agreement — free riders, who have not signed up to any of the other obligations in the agreement, such as labor and environmental standards. That means these rules benefit the very countries that have used unfair competition to become production hubs.

“That is how the supply chain rules in these FTAs tend to reinforce existing supply chains that are fragile and make us vulnerable. This does not make sense at a moment in history when we are trying to diversify and make them more resilient.”