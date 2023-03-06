USTR requests consultations with Mexico on biotech corn

In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, “The United States has repeatedly conveyed our serious concerns with Mexico’s biotechnology policies and the importance of adopting a science-based approach that complies with its USMCA commitments.”

“Mexico’s policies threaten to disrupt billions of dollars in agricultural trade and they will stifle the innovation that is necessary to tackle the climate crisis and food security challenges if left unaddressed,” Tai said. “We hope these consultations will be productive as we continue to work with Mexico to address these issues.”

In a formal statement, Vilsack said, “Mexico is an important partner, and we remain committed to maintaining and strengthening our economic and trade ties.”

“A robust, transparent agricultural trading relationship, founded on rules and science, is vital to ensuring food security, mitigating the lingering effects of food price inflation, and helping to address the climate crisis,” Vilsack said.

“Innovations in agricultural biotechnology play a key role in advancing these critical, global objectives. While we appreciate the sustained, active engagement with our Mexican counterparts at all levels of government, we remain firm in our view that Mexico’s current biotechnology trajectory is not grounded in science, which is the foundation of USMCA.”

The announcement won praise from Republican senators.