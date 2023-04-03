USTR: US could capture 100 percent of Japan ethanol market

Tai

Japan’s new biofuels policy announced Friday could allow the United States to capture up to 100% of Japan’s on-road ethanol market, Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Friday.

“The new biofuels policy Japan announced today is the result of close collaboration between our two countries and it will further allow U.S. producers to meet Japan’s demand for more diverse energy sources,” Tai aid in a news release.

“Ambassador [Rahm] Emanuel and the staff across the U.S. government deserve huge credit for working through the technical details that led to this outcome, which is just the latest sign of a strengthened partnership between our two countries.”

According to the new biofuels policy under the Sophisticated Methods of Energy Supply Structure Act, exports of U.S. ethanol could increase by over 80 million gallons annually, representing an additional $150-200 million in exports each year, Tai said.

“We applaud Japan for publishing its new biofuels policy, which will help promote a cleaner, more sustainable energy future” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

“This new policy is also a big win for American farmers and our rural economy, as it will expand U.S. biofuel producers’ access to the Japanese market. We look forward to continuing to engage with the Japanese government as it implements this standard and to furthering our nations’ deep economic relationship.”

“Earlier this week, the United States and Japan reached agreement on critical minerals,” said Emanuel, U.S. ambassador to Japan.

“Today, we reached agreement on ethanol. One week, two deals. Our two countries are making a better future.”

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper, U.S. Grains Council President and CEO Ryan LeGrand, and Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said jointly:

“The U.S. ethanol community applauds the Japanese government for joining other countries in recognizing the role ethanol can play in the global effort to address climate change at the same time it takes steps to decarbonize its transportation sector.”

“Countries around the world are recognizing that biofuels like ethanol are a simple, inexpensive and effective solution they can deploy today to help them lower their carbon emissions and meet their climate goals. We will continue to work closely with Japan and other nations to find more ways for us to collaboratively decrease carbon emissions.

“The U.S. ethanol industry will engage with Japan on additional ethanol consumption efforts both within the on-road and sustainable aviation sectors as the country implements its new regulation.”

The U.S. ethanol leaders explained that the Japanese act, which is reviewed every five years, featured timely and scientific updates regarding the life cycle assessment of U.S. corn-based ethanol.

“Japanese regulators revised the U.S. corn ethanol carbon intensity score that allows U.S. ethanol to fully access the entire bioethanol market — up from 66% access in 2021 based on continued improvement in reduction of carbon emission by the U.S. ethanol industry.

“The target volume for Japanese bioethanol consumption remains at 217 million gallons per year at an ethanol blend level of 1.9% utilized in the form of ethyl tertbutyl ether.”