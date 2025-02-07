USW board elects new officers for 2025/26 term

The U.S. Wheat Associates board of directors elected new officers for the organization’s 2025/26 fiscal year (July to June) at their meeting Jan. 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Mike Carstensen of Almira, Wash., was newly elected as the organization’s next secretary-treasurer and will take office July in 2025.

At the July board meeting in Boise, Idaho, current Secretary-Treasurer Gary Millershaski of Lakin, Kan., will succeed to vice chairman and current vice chairman Jim Pellman of McClusky, N.D., will take office as chairman. Current chairman Clark Hamilton of Ririe, Idaho, will become past chairperson.

USW is the export market development organization for the U.S. wheat industry.

“As a farmer, I believe we have to engage in activities that propel our industry forward,” Carstensen said. “I know the success of our market development efforts is critical to the success and sustainability of my operation. And I’ve seen the great work done by the U.S. Wheat Associates staff. It will be an honor to support these efforts, help guide the organization, and represent wheat farmers across the country.”

Carstensen received a bachelor’s degree in business management and accounting from Whitworth University and an MBA with an emphasis in economics from the University of Phoenix. He worked in farm credit before returning to the family farm in 1985 that he, his wife Lorie, and their son Justin currently operate. They raise soft white wheat, club wheat and feed grains using high-level mulch tillage and direct seeding. Carstensen is a commissioner of the Washington Grain Commission and served as its chairman in 2021-22. He also serves on the boards of HighLine Grain Growers, Inc.; Tri-Cities Grain; the County Conservation District; and the National Wheat Improvement Committee.

Jim Pellman and his wife, Candace, have two children and grow wheat, barley, canola, corn and soybeans on the farm they started in 1990 near McClusky, N.D. After earning a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from North Dakota State University, Pellman worked as an ag lender and county supervisor with Farmers Home Administration and then several years as a community banker. He served as chief and on the board of his community’s volunteer fire department and as chairman of a local non-profit housing organization. Pellman represents Sheridan County on the North Dakota Wheat Commission .

Gary Millershaski, his wife Jana, and their sons Jeremy and Kyler grow hard white and hard red winter wheat, dryland corn and milo, and manage a cow/calf operation on their western Kansas farm. He became a Kansas Wheat commissioner in 2016 and has served as its chairman. He also served as a director of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers from 2007 to 2017 after he received a KAWG scholarship while a member of the Class VIII Kansas Agricultural & Rural Leadership program.

Clark Hamilton and his wife Kristy own Hamilton Triple C Farms, a diversified farm in eastern Idaho that they operate with their two sons. They grow four specific wheat classes as well as barley, potatoes, pulses and alfalfa. Hamilton served as an executive officer of the Idaho Grain Producers Association, including one year as president, and is a long-time board member of Ririe Grain and Feed Cooperative, Inc. He is currently a commissioner on the Idaho Wheat Commission and served as chair of that organization. Hamilton remains active in leadership roles in his church and community.

NAWG elects new officers with Clements as president

The National Association of Wheat Growers elected Pat Clements as president during their 2025 Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. Clements is a sixth generation wheat grower and livestock farmer from Springfield, Ky., and has spent 47 years in the farm supply business. Clements has previously served as chairman of the Kentucky Seed Improvement Association board, chairman of the Kentucky Small Grain Growers Association Promotion Council, and has served 12 years on the local school board.

“It is an honor to be elected as president of NAWG. I look forward to working with fellow wheat growers and lawmakers to build a better future for farmers and rural America,” said Clements. “As we enter the 119thCongress, it is critical that we continue to urge lawmakers to quickly pass a long-term farm bill that strengthens the farm safety net and provides long-term certainty for our country’s producers.”

NAWG’s board of directors elected its new board of officers, with Jamie Kress of Idaho elected as vice president, Nathan Keane from Montana as treasurer, and Chris Tanner of Kansas as the new secretary. Keeff Felty of Oklahoma will transition into the past president position. Andy Juris of Washington was also elected to the NAWG budget committee.

“NAWG appreciates the time and service Keeff Felty dedicated during his term as NAWG president. Keeff has been an excellent representative for NAWG at ag industry events across the country this past year,” said NAWG CEO Chandler Goule. “I know our incoming President Pat Clements will continue to be a champion for wheat growers and advance NAWG’s policy priorities. We look forward to continuing to work with Keeff and Pat as we urge members of congress to get a long-term farm bill passed this year.”

All NAWG officers will start their terms on March 5, following the conclusion of the 2025 Commodity Classic in Denver.