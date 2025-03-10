USW board elects officers for 2025/26 term

The U.S. Wheat Associates board of directors elected new officers for the organization’s 2025/26 fiscal year (July to June) at their meeting Jan. 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Mike Carstensen of Almira, Wash., was newly elected as the organization’s next secretary-treasurer and will take office July in 2025.

At the July board meeting in Boise, Idaho, current Secretary-Treasurer Gary Millershaski of Lakin, Kan., will succeed to vice chairman and current Vice Chairman Jim Pellman of McClusky, N.D., will take office as chairman. Current Chairman Clark Hamilton of Ririe, Idaho, will become past chairperson.

USW is the export market development organization for the U.S. wheat industry.

“As a farmer, I believe we have to engage in activities that propel our industry forward,” Carstensen said. “I know the success of our market development efforts is critical to the success and sustainability of my operation. And I’ve seen the great work done by the U.S. Wheat Associates staff. It will be an honor to support these efforts, help guide the organization and represent wheat farmers across the country.”

Carstensen received a bachelor’s degree in business management and accounting from Whitworth University and an MBA with an emphasis in economics from the University of Phoenix. He worked in farm credit before returning to the family farm in 1985 that he, his wife Lorie, and their son Justin currently operate. They raise soft white wheat, club wheat and feed grains using high-level mulch tillage and direct seeding. Carstensen is a commissioner of the Washington Grain Commission and served as its chairman in 2021-22. He also serves on the boards of HighLine Grain Growers, Inc.; Tri-Cities Grain; the County Conservation District; and the National Wheat Improvement Committee.

Pellman and his wife, Candace, have two children and grow wheat, barley, canola, corn and soybeans on the farm they started in 1990 near McClusky, N.D. After earning a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from North Dakota State University, Pellman worked as an ag lender and county supervisor with Farmers Home Administration and then several years as a community banker. He served as chief and on the board of his community’s volunteer fire department and as chairman of a local non-profit housing organization. Pellman represents Sheridan County on the North Dakota Wheat Commission .

Millershaski, his wife Jana, and their sons Jeremy and Kyler grow hard white and hard red winter wheat, dryland corn and milo, and manage a cow/calf operation on their western Kansas farm. He became a Kansas Wheat Commissioner in 2016 and has served as its chairman. He also served as a director of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers from 2007 to 2017 after he received a KAWG scholarship while a member of the Class VIII Kansas Agricultural & Rural Leadership program.

Hamilton and his wife Kristy own Hamilton Triple C Farms, a diversified farm in eastern Idaho that they operate with their two sons. They grow four specific wheat classes as well as barley, potatoes, pulses and alfalfa. Hamilton served as an executive officer of the Idaho Grain Producers Association, including one year as president, and is a long-time board member of Ririe Grain and Feed Cooperative, Inc. He is currently a commissioner on the Idaho Wheat Commission and served as chair of that organization. Hamilton remains active in leadership roles in his church and community.

Thieman named NBA’s Member of the Year

Ray Thieman of Prairie Ridge Buffalo is the 2024 National Bison Association Member of the Year. The honor was presented during the association’s recent winter conference. NBA members have the ability to nominate someone for the honor. The NBA Past Presidents’ Council is then tasked with collecting nominations and selecting the recipient of the annual award.

“Ray focused his time, effort, and energy into creating a business for his family and creating many successful relationships with others in the industry,” said Chad Kremer, NBA immediate past president. “He has also graciously offered his time and expertise as a board of director for two terms. Today, his operation spans three generations and is truly a family business with successful agritourism, hunting and ranching enterprises. He continues to pass his love and passion of the bison industry down to these new producers and his family.”

Thieman and his wife, Debbie, started Prairie Ridge Buffalo near Limon, Colo., in 1999. What began as a small hobby ranch has turned into a diversified operation spanning multiple generations featuring nearly 800 bison on 15,000 acres.

The Thieman family has shown strong support of the NBA over the years, with Ray serving on the association’s board of directors. One of his nominators noted, “Throughout his time in the NBA he has helped foster the idea of helping each other become better stewards of bison within this organization. He has opened his doors, answered questions, and fostered relationships with both new producers and old friends. He has taken these new members under his wing and helped them create strong and sustainable bison ranches.”

Said Thieman, “I sure do appreciate this honor. It is a friendship organization and we look so forward to coming every year just for the friendship. I appreciate the honor. Thank you.”