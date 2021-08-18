Utah and Wyoming successfully match up at Caldwell Night Rodeo

CALDWELL, Idaho — The first performance of the Caldwell Night Rodeo saw a match up that saddle bronc riding dreams are made of.

Allen Boore, a two-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Axtell, Utah, was excited to get on Powder River Rodeo’s bucking horse After Party. He knew the horse, it was at a rodeo that has always been among his favorites and at 21st in the world standings, he needs every dollar he can get to qualify for rodeo’s championships. A stellar effort by both the athletes saw the judges adding up their scores for a total of 86 points. Boore then became the lucky saddle bronc rider to make the victory lap in front of the rowdies and civies.

“I’ve always loved this rodeo and I’ve made the short round before, but it’s still on my bucket list to win,” Boore said. “Making that victory lap is always fun. The crowd and the atmosphere here are electric. You can feel the excitement.”

The saddle bronc riding and bareback riding feature one full round of competition that will be completed on Friday night. At that time, the 12 competitors with the highest scores will make their way back to the D&B Supply Arena to compete for a Caldwell Night Rodeo Championship on Saturday night.

The bull riding champion will be based on the high score through all five performances here. One rider was successful Tuesday night. Jate Frost, the younger brother of NFR bull riders Joe and Josh Frost had a 79-point effort on Powder River Rodeo’s bull named Kingdom. That probably won’t get him a championship here, but based on previous history, it could certainly get him to the pay window.

The second performance of the rodeo will start at 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Regular rodeo competition continues through Friday, Aug. 20. All of the contestants are hoping to be here on Saturday, Aug. 21 when championships will be awarded.

.The following are current leaders at the 97th Caldwell Night Rodeo.

FIRST PERFORMANCE:

Bareback riding: 1, (tie) Jess Pope, Waverly, Kan., on Powder River Rodeo’s Dirty Temptation and Caleb Bennett, Corvalllis, Mont., on Burch Rodeo’s Fire Fly, 84 points each. 3, Trenton Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., 82. 4, (tie) Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, and Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., 80.

Steer wrestling: 1, (tie) Don Payne, Stephenville, Texas, and Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 4.7 seconds each. 3, Chet Boren, Vernal, Utah, 5.5. 4, Laramie Warren, Adair, Okla., 5.8.

Team roping: 1, Nick Sartain, Bandera, Texas, and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 4.4 seconds. 2, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 4.6. 3, Jack Graham, Lakeview, Ore., and Calgary Smith, Adams, Ore., 10.3. 4, Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala., and Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 10.5.

Saddle bronc riding: 1, Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah on Powder River Rodeo’s After Party, 86 points. 2, Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, 84.5. 3, Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., 83.5. 4, Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyo., 81.

Breakaway roping: (three times) 1, Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 2.3 seconds. 2, Amanda Coleman, Stephenville, Texas, 3.0. 3, Ashley Goforth, Azle, Texas, 3.7.

Tie down roping: 1, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 7.6 seconds. 2, Cy Eames, Gooding, Idah, 9.0. 3, Beau Cooper, Stettler, Alberta, 9.6. 4, Quade hiatt, canyon, Texas, 10.6.

Barrel racing: 1, Jamie Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 17.34 seconds. 2, (tie) Kylee Scribner, Azle, Texas, and Stevi Hillman Weatherford, Texas, 17.55 each. 4, Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, 17.72.

Bull riding: (one ride) 1, Jate Rae Frost, Randlett, Utah, 79 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Kingdom.

Current Leaders in timed events –

Steer Wrestling: (second round) 1, Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, idaho, 3.7 seconds. 2, Cash Robb, Altamont, Utah, 4.2. 3, (tie) J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., and Dalton Massey, Hermiston, Ore., 4.3 each. (overall) 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherfrod, Texas, 8.9. 2, Marc Joiner, Loranger, La., 9.1. 3, Struxness, 9.3. 4, Dylan Schroeder, Waller, Texas, 9.5.

Team roping: (second round) 1, (tie)Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, Colo., and Cole Davison, Stephenville, Texas; and Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, and Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 4.2 seconds each. 3, (tie) Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., and Brye Crites, Welch, Okla., 4.3. (overall) 1, Wade and Yates, 9.9. 2, Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, Texas, and Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas, 10.4. 3, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil, 10.7. 4, Nick Sartain, Bandera, Texas, and Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla., 10.9.

Breakaway roping: (second round—three times) 1, Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 2.3 seconds. 2, Amanda Coleman, Stephenville, Texas, 3.0. 3, Ashley Goforth, Azle, Texas, 3.7. (overall) 1, Johnson, 4.8. 2, Coleman, 6.1. 3, Goforth, 6.9.

Tie-down roping: (second round) 1, Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 7.6 seconds. 2, (tie) Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, and Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 7.7 each. 4, (tie) Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 8.1. (overall) 1, Mayfield, 15.3. 2, Smidt, 16.1. 3, Yates, 16.3. 4, Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, 16.9.

Barrel racing: (second round) 1, Meka Farr, Honeyville, Utah, 17.12 seconds. 2, Jamie Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 17.34. 3, Paige Jones, Ada, Okla., 17.37. 4, Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, 17.49. (overall) 1, Farr, 34.71. 2, Katie Halbert, Port Lavaca, Texas, 34.85. 3, Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 34.98. 4, Paige Jones, 35.03.