UW College of Ag recognizes outstanding alumni, supporters at annual banquet

The University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources recognized exceptional alumni, valued partners and generous supporters of the college at the 2025 Dean’s Legacy Dinner. Courtesy photo

The University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources recognized exceptional alumni, valued partners and generous supporters of the college at the 2025 Dean’s Legacy Dinner in Laramie Friday, Oct. 10. The annual event occurs during Agriculture Appreciation weekend, a celebration of UW’s connection to the agricultural community.

This year’s award recipients are outstanding alumni Alan Knapp, Dolly Watson and Wes Watson; outstanding partner WEST, Inc.; and legacy awardee Farm Credit Services of America.

RANGELAND ECOLOGY

Knapp earned both his master’s and doctoral degrees in botany from the University of Wyoming. At UW, he laid the foundation for a career that would change how researchers understand and manage rangelands on a global scale. Osvaldo Sala, professor at Arizona State University, describes Knapp as “the most influential rangeland ecologist of this generation.”

Knapp is currently a University Distinguished Professor at Colorado State University. Known for his groundbreaking research on topics like precipitation variability and land use, Knapp has published over 300 peer-reviewed papers and his research has been cited more than 48,000 times.

As a lifetime member of the UW Alumni Association, a mentor to Wyoming scientists, and a past board member of the Program in Ecology and Evolution, Knapp remains deeply connected to UW.

LIVESTOCK ENTOMOLOGIST

Wes Watson, a native of Rawlins, Wyo., earned his master’s degree in livestock entomology from the University of Wyoming in 1984. Livestock entomology is the study of livestock insect pests, like bot flies or sheep ticks.

“[Watson] is an innovator and a leader — tackling emerging problems and pushing our science into unexplored areas,” said Phillip Kaufman, professor at Texas A&M University. For example, Watson’s graduate research on cattle lice still informs FDA protocols today. Watson also helped develop new pest management options, including a walk-through fly vacuum system that provides a way for livestock producers to control cattle pests organically.

Prior to retirement, Watson served as president of the Entomological Society of America and head of the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at North Carolina State University.

SOIL MICROBIOLOGY

Dorothy “Dolly” Watson earned her bachelor’s degree in botany from UW in 1976 and a master’s in agronomy in 1987. Her graduate committee chair, UW Professor Emeritus Stephen Williams, still uses methods Watson outlined in her master’s thesis.

Watson’s research focused on arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi, microscopic soil organisms that connect to plant roots to improve nutrient uptake and soil health. Her research helped confirm the importance of these organisms to plant health and she was often called upon to identify samples for researchers across the country.

“Dolly brought not only technical expertise to our team but also an unwavering dedication to scientific integrity and discovery,” said Michelle Schroeder-Moreno, director of the Center for Environmental Farming Systems at North Carolina State University.

INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIP

Western EcoSystems Technology, Inc. (WEST) has been an outstanding corporate partner for the University of Wyoming and the College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources. WEST offers environmental and statistical consulting services both nationally and internationally for projects focusing on ecology. The company’s specialties range from environmental permitting, vegetation and reclamation to wetlands, water and wildlife research.

WEST was co-founded in 1990 by two researchers at the University of Wyoming: Lyman McDonald, a now-retired professor of statistics and zoology, and Dale Strickland, who earned a Ph.D. in ecology from UW in 1975.

WEST has employed 43 UW alumni over the years and has engaged in research collaborations with UW on at least 10 different projects. WEST has also provided philanthropic support to UW through the WEST Graduate Student Enrichment Fund for Quantitative Research in Wildlife and Fisheries Ecology.

FINANCIAL COOPERATIVE

In a generous demonstration of its ongoing support of UW’s land-grant mission, Farm Credit Services of America has established the Farm Credit Services of America College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources Deanship at UW.

Endowed deanships are among the most prestigious and impactful gifts a university can receive. They empower academic leaders to drive innovation, support faculty and student success, and respond quickly and effectively to challenges and opportunities. For the College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources, this means expanded support for high-impact teaching, research and community engagement across critical areas such as natural resource management, food systems, environmental stewardship and rural resilience.

As Dean Kelly Crane said, “Endowed deanships are game changers,” allowing the college to attract exceptional talent and lead with vision. The FCSAmerica Deanship not only elevates the college, but it also strengthens the university’s role as a national leader among land-grant institutions.

This investment builds on FCSAmerica’s long-standing commitment to education and rural prosperity in Wyoming and neighboring states. FCSAmerica’s support of UW affirms a shared belief in preparing the next generation of agricultural innovators and problem-solvers.