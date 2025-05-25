UW Extension offers new educational series on ranch economics, natural resource management

Attendees of Extension's Ranch Camp program learn about rangeland plants and soils on a hillside northeast of Sheridan, Wyo. Courtesy photo

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension has launched a new educational series designed to support ranchers in navigating the complexities of modern livestock and land management. Rancher’$ E.D.G.E. (Excellence in Development, Grazing and Economics) is designed for ranchers, family members and employees actively involved in the management and care of a ranching operation.

“Rancher’$ E.D.G.E. equips participants with the tools and knowledge needed to make informed decisions and enhance the sustainability of their operations,” said Jedidiah Hewlett, a UW Extension educator based in Converse County. “With high input costs, unpredictable weather patterns and evolving market conditions, staying informed and adaptable is more critical than ever.”

The Rancher’$ E.D.G.E. curriculum is tailored to promote a holistic mindset and practical application of knowledge. The program is offered as three unique sessions throughout the year, providing a multi-season perspective on the ranching production cycle.

Each session features a mix of classroom instruction and hands-on field activities covering topics such as risk management, marketing strategies, livestock nutrition, ration balancing, body condition scoring and range management.

NETWORKING

In addition to gaining valuable insights from a team of UW educators, participants will have the opportunity to network with fellow ranchers.

The next Rancher’$ E.D.G.E. session will be held in Thermopolis, beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, and concluding at noon the following day.

The cost of attendance is $250 per person for each session, which includes a packet of materials, snacks and a complimentary dinner with presenters. Attendees are responsible for their own lodging, travel and additional meals.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/RanchersEDGE. The registration deadline for the June event is Tuesday, June 10. Space is limited.

The final 2025 Rancher’$ E.D.G.E. session will be held in Laramie Nov. 18-19. While attending every session is not required, it is encouraged for the most robust learning experience.

For more information, contact Hewlett at jhewlett@uwyo.edu or (307) 358-2417.