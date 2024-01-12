UW Extension to offer seminar on crop production in alkaline soils Feb. 14-15

Alkaline soil from a field in the Big Horn Basin. Photo by David Keto

CODY, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension will offer a seminar on alkaline soil management Wednesday, Feb. 14, through Thursday, Feb. 15, in Cody. Virtual attendance options are also available.

The event is designed for commercial crop producers, crop consultants, crop advisers and ag service field personnel. The goal is to help Wyoming producers deal with alkaline soils, whether they grow forage crops, row crops, niche commodities or vegetables.

“We created this event to assist crop producers with understanding how best to manage high pH soils, also known as alkaline soils, for the productivity of their crops,” said UW Extension Educator Jeremiah Vardiman. “Most of the information readily available focuses on acidic soil conditions, which does not help our Wyoming crop producers.”

Topics to be discussed include soil sampling and testing, drain tiles, fertilizer interactions in alkaline soils, micronutrients and sulfur, the Albrecht system of soil fertility, and more. Certified Crop Advisors are eligible to earn 14 continuing education units for attending the event.

Speakers include Paul Stukenholtz, a soil scientist with Stukenholtz Laboratory based in Twin Falls, Idaho; Tim Reinbott, assistant director for natural resources at the University of Missouri’s Central Missouri Research, Extension and Education Center; Rory Karhu, Natural Resources Conservation Service district conservationist in Powell; and Chris Crosby, crop and livestock producer in the Bighorn Basin.

In-person attendance at the Holiday Inn in Cody, located at 1701 Sheridan Ave., costs $120. Virtual attendance costs $50.

For remote attendees in the southeastern corner of the state, the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture and Research Center near Lingle is hosting a watch party. The cost of attendance is $25.

“I am excited about the agenda of speakers,” Vardiman said. “I hope people get the information they need from this event to better manage their soils, fertility programs and crops.”

On both Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, seminar sessions begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. For those attending in person in Cody, lunch is provided.

To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/Farming7pH . Contact Vardiman at jvardima@uwyo.edu or (307) 620-5118 with questions.