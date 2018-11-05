UW livestock judging team achieves major success at the American Royal

A University of Wyoming livestock judging team member won the individual competition among 136 contestants, and the team placed fourth among 29 universities at the American Royal Livestock Show in Kansas City on Oct. 26.

Laurel Rigby of Ronan, Mont., won the individual competition by nine points. She placed first in swine, third in beef and in reasons and seventh in sheep/goats judging. Her individual reasons score of 379, which is over a 47 average on eight sets, is an all-time UW record at any contest.

"Laurel had an outstanding day," said coach Caleb Boardman. "Typically, the top individual spots are decided by as little as one point, and to win by nine over second place and 18 over third place is almost unheard of at a national contest."

Tyler Shaw of Kimball, Neb., was 12th overall individual, and 10th in swine and 13th in sheep/goats. Juan Gavette of Everson, Wash., was 12th in sheep/goats.

The team was first in sheep/goats, sixth in swine, seventh in reasons and eighth in cattle.

The team also competed in three contests in four days earlier in October.

Rigby again led the team to a sixth-place finish at the Mid-American Classic in Hutchinson, Kan., by finishing fourth overall, fifth in swine, sixth in reasons and seventh in beef. Gavette was second in sheep/goats. The team competed the following day at the Tulsa State Fair in Tulsa, Okla., with the highlight being sixth in beef cattle. The team completed the weekend at the Texas State Fair in Dallas. Highlights included placing second in swine and fifth overall.

The team's final competition for the national championship is at the North American International Livestock Expo Show in Louisville, Ky., Nov. 12.