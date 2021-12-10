UW livestock judging team sixth, two earn All American honors

The University of Wyoming livestock judging team’s sixth place finished at the North American International Livestock Exposition is the highest in school history, and two of its members were among 12 across the nation selected All American.

Coach Curtis Doubet said Holly Heckendorf of Wellington, Colo., and McKenna Carnahan of Julesburg, Colo., earned the honor at the Nov. 16 competition in Louisville, Ky. UW has only had four previous All Americans. Only four schools in the country had All American award recipients at the competition.

The All-American award is a culmination of GPA, judging ability, community involvement, industry involvement, professional goals and university activities.

Pictured are front, from left, coach Curtis Doubet, Kenzie Morris, Holly Heckendorf, McKenna Carnahan, Cooper Carlson, Kemsley Gallegos, Macy Collins, Jacey Taylor, Grace Gullatt, Shanan Davey, assistant coach. Back, from left, Zach Davis, Justin Doubet. Courtesy photo



Kemsley Gallegos of Laramie was ninth high in hogs, and Heckendorf was 10th high in cattle. The team was fourth high in sheep/goats, sixth high in cattle and in reasons, and was eighth high in swine.