UW welcomes new veterinary science faculty members

The University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources welcomes two new faculty members to the Department of Veterinary Sciences and the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory.

Alexandra Brower is the new WSVL director. “Brower brings with her a wealth of leadership and management experience in veterinary diagnostic medicine in an academic setting,” said Jonathan Fox, department head of veterinary sciences.

Brower obtained her doctorate of veterinary medicine from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She then practiced mixed animal clinical veterinary medicine before training to become a veterinary pathologist at Johns Hopkins University and the University of California, Davis.

Brower has been in veterinary leadership roles for more than a decade. Most recently, she served as director of the Diagnostic Pathology Center and chair of the Department of Pathology at Midwestern University in Glendale, Ariz. Prior to this, Brower was a faculty member at the University of Nottingham and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Mariela Srednik is joining the Department of Veterinary Sciences as a veterinary bacteriologist and will be leading the bacteriology laboratory group of the WSVL.

Srednik earned her doctorate of veterinary medicine from the University of Buenos Aires. Subsequently, Srednik obtained additional training in veterinary diagnostic and research bacteriology at the University of Montreal, National Veterinary Services Laboratory and most recently at the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Srednik’s research interests include bacterial pathogenesis and vaccine development. “Her experience and passion for bacteriology brings significant strength to the WSVL and will greatly benefit UW students through her teaching and research opportunities,” said Fox.

Brower and Srednik assumed their new positions on Aug. 20. The new faculty are excited to join UW.

To learn more about UW’s veterinary sciences program or the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, visit http://www.uwyo.edu/wyovet . Contact Fox at jfox7@uwyo.edu with questions.

Kugler Inducted into the Southwestern Fertilizer Hall of Fame

Russ Kugler was inducted into the Southwestern Fertilizer Hall of Fame at the Omni Hotel and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn. Present to accept the award were company Co-Presidents John Kugler and Mike Kugler.

John Kugler stated, “It was an honor that our father, Russ Kugler, was inducted into the 2024 Southwestern Fertilizer Hall of Fame the same year we are celebrating Kugler Companies 100th Anniversary. With our fourth generation integrated into the company, we are looking for many more years of leadership and product innovations within the industries we serve.”

Russ Kugler was an active member of the agricultural community over several decades. His first fertilizer venture was in anhydrous ammonia sales with Diamond Shamrock. He led the development of the first T reactor in Nebraska for manufacturing 10-34-0 phosphate with research from Frank Achorn and Tennessee Valley Authority. Russ was also involved in the acquisition of multiple regional fertilizer companies over the years.

In addition to fertilizer industry ventures, he created a propane distribution service; opened a tire and accessory shop (TEK Tire), as well as a chain of convenience stores (K-Store). Russ Kugler was awarded the Marquis Who’s Who in the Midwest. Over the years he pioneered the production of higher polyphosphate fertilizers and a full line of clear liquid fertilizers “KQ Grades” full NPKS with micros that today are recognized as some of the highest purity, high quality fertilizers available within the agricultural industry.

Russ Kugler was an active member of numerous local boards. He served as council member and was on the local economic development program. Russ established a pheasant hunt and golf tournament to fund a scholarship for students interested in agriculture and was supportive of YMCA and other community activities.