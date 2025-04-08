Vaden promises to raise farmer trade concerns with other agencies

From left, Stephen Vaden, President Trump’s nominee to be agriculture deputy secretary, and Tyler Clarkson, the nominee to be USDA general counsel, are sworn in before their Senate Agriculture Committee confirmation hearing Tuesday, April 8. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Stephen Vaden, President Trump’s nominee to be agriculture deputy secretary, promised repeatedly today to tell leaders of other federal agencies of any concerns he has that Trump’s trade proposals will have a negative effect on American farmers.

Vaden testified at a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing along with Tyler Clarkson, Trump’s nominee to be USDA general counsel.

In an opening statement, Vaden said, “Should I be confirmed, I would be entering the department at a time of uncertainty for the producers the department serves. Agriculture is — for the first time in living memory — dealing with a structural trade deficit. The only way out is to open new markets for American producers to sell their crops. As a judge who has served the past four years on a court possessing exclusive jurisdiction over most of the United States’ trade matters, I hope to bring this experience to bear in advising the secretary and her team on opportunities to remove trade barriers hindering market access for America’s farmers, foresters and ranchers.”

Vaden added, “America’s producers are the most efficient for a reason: They are not afraid of technological progress that has allowed them to produce more food and fiber from a shrinking agricultural footprint. We must ensure their productivity is not turned into a weapon against them that harms their financial futures.”

Vaden also said that “I need no refresher course on why low commodity prices are harmful [to] the futures of rural communities; it has been my reality since birth,” adding that profits from his father’s farm had paid for the “exorbitant tuition” at Vanderbilt University and Yale Law School.

When asked questions about his views on tariffs, Vaden said that he had to be “careful about what I say” because he is a judge of the U.S. Court of International Trade.

“There are punches that need to be thrown on behalf of ag,” Vaden said.

He called the animal and plant health issues known as sanitary and phytosanitary concerns of other countries “phony.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member on the committee, said she believes Trump’s tariffs have put the United States on “defense” rather than offense when it comes to agriculture.

Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Vaden, “You know we are all concerned about the tariff issues.” McConnell noted that bourbon, a Kentucky product, is considered an agricultural product and “Canadians have taken the bourbon off the shelves.”

McConnell asked Vaden to provide his “thoughts about where this all ends for American agriculture.”

Vaden replied that he believes that Congress has told USDA to inform “the rest of the Cabinet” as well as the president about the impact of policies on rural America.

Vaden added, “I have been called many things throughout my career, but quiet is not one of them.”

Asked by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., a member of the committee who also chairs the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, for his views on the Commodity Credit Corporation, Vaden said he is “conscious of the unique tool” that USDA has and that other Cabinet agencies wish they had.

Sonny Perdue, the agriculture secretary in the first Trump administration, used the CCC, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury Department to pay farmers about $23 billion when China reduced U.S. ag imports in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack used the CCC to fund the Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities, Clarkson told Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and “I do think that the prior administration’s use of CCC required quite a bit, quite a bit of legal creativity that strained the statutory text and practice in a manner that I don’t think I anticipate continuing were I confirmed as general counsel.”

Vaden and Clarkson also promised Hoeven they would support the sugar program.

When Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said his state’s specialty crop growers had not gotten their fair share of the Market Facilitation Program, Vaden said that row crop farmers have more experience in dealing with USDA programs and that if another trade bailout is needed, “there may be education that needs to be done.”

When Marshall asked Vaden and Clarkson for their views on Proposition 12, the California law that requires pork sold in the state to come from animals raised under certain conditions, Vaden noted that both the Trump and Biden administrations opposed it, but that the Supreme Court “unfortunately came to a different conclusion.” The court put the issue in Congress’ hands, Vaden said.

Both Vaden and Clarkson promised to follow the law and court decisions.

Asked about the importance of the Supreme Court’s Loper Bright decision that overruled the Chevron deference doctrine, which required courts to defer to reasonable agency interpretations of ambiguous statutes, Clarkson said the decision “puts additional stress on the words you all put on a page” and that rulemaking will have to be “more exacting.”

Democrats did not ask Vaden and Clarkson, who served as general counsel and deputy general counsel at USDA in the first Trump administration, much about their decisions in that period, but they did ask them about discrimination against Black farmers, relations with tribes, “woke” terms and outsourcing the settlement of defaulted farm loans.

Vaden added that barriers to U.S. products have traditionally been considered in relation to manufacturing, but that he would remind the president’s team that U.S. negotiators need to be “on offense” on agriculture.