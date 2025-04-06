Valentine Players to present ‘A Golden Fleecing’

VALENTINE, Neb. — There will be “A Golden Fleecing” (no, not really) in Valentine, Neb., on April 24 at 7 p.m., and again on Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m.

The Old West Days Committee is happy to present the return of the popular Melodrama during its lineup of events April 24–27, 2025. After its absence the past few years, this year’s presentation entitled “A Golden Fleecing” promises to be the best yet as the Valentine Players again take the stage at the Valentine High School Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at Janine’s Flower Exchange, Nelsen Furniture or Plains Trading Company in uptown Valentine, or call 1-833-693-7638.