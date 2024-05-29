Value of organic sales rises, not units

Source: Organic Trade Association’s 2024 Organic Industry Survey, conducted 12/20/2023-3/29/2024 (consumer sales).

Dollar sales for the American certified organic marketplace hit $69.7 billion last year, up 3.4%, according to the 2024 Organic Industry Survey released today by the Organic Trade Association at its annual meeting in Washington.

“In 2023, the increase in dollar sales in the organic market was driven more by pricing than unit sales,” OTA explained.

“But that said, consumers boosted their purchases of many organic products. Increases in unit sales were reported for up to 40% of the products tracked in this year’s survey.

“The survey also showed that prices for many non-organic products climbed at a faster rate than organic products. This means the price gap between conventional and organic is closing, which should help fuel growth for organic products in 2024,” OTA said.

Organic food sales in 2023 totaled $63.8 billion and sales of organic non-food products totaled $5.9 billion, the report said.

“It is encouraging to see that organic is growing at basically the same rate as the total market,” said Tom Chapman, co-CEO of OTA.

“In the face of inflation and considering organic is already seen as a premium category, the current growth shows that consumers continue to choose organic amidst economic challenges and price increases. Although organic is now a maturing sector in the marketplace, we still have plenty of room to grow.”

Co-CEO Matthew Dillon added that to achieve this growth, “It is essential to educate consumers that choosing organic is a straightforward way to tackle some of the greatest challenges we face.”

“Whether it’s accessing healthy foods, improving transparency in supply chains, mitigating climate change, supporting rural economic resilience, protecting natural resources, or realizing the multitude of other benefits, effectively communicating and delivering on these promises is the key to expanding organic’s share of our dinner plate,” Dillon said.

At the Organic Trade Association media briefing, from left, Mallory Krieger of the Organic Agronomy Training Service, Matthew Dillon and Tom Chapman, co-CEOS of OTA, and Scott Rice, the OTA director of regulatory affairs. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Produce held its spot as the largest organic category in 2023, continuing to be the primary entry point for consumers into the organic market, OTA said.

“Organic produce meets the consumer’s desire for clean, healthy food, and the importance of organic’s critical benefit of no toxic synthetic pesticides is easy to grasp when buying organic berries or carrots,” OTA added.

In 2023, the produce category grew by 2.6% to $20.5 billion. Organic produce now accounts for more than 15% of total U.S. fruit and vegetable sales. Top sellers in the organic produce section were avocados, berries, apples, carrots, and packaged salads, and organic bananas saw stronger growth in 2023 than non-organic bananas.

The second biggest-selling food category in the organic aisles was what the industry is now calling “the grocery category,” with sales of $15.4 billion for a 4.1 % growth.

“This new category represents many of the products previously grouped under breads and grains, condiments, and packaged and prepared foods,” OTA said.

“With 21 different subcategories, close to 40% of the sales in the grocery category were driven by the top three performers — in-store bakery and fresh breads with sales of $3.1 billion for a gain of almost 3%, dry breakfast goods up around 8% to $1.8 billion in sales, and baby food and formula at $1.5 billion for a hefty gain of nearly 11%,” OTA said.

Beverages were the third largest category for organic in 2023, posting $9.4 billion in sales, up 3.9%, the survey said.

While there was a surge in non-alcoholic beverages, organic wine sales were up 2.5% to $377 million, and organic liquor and cocktails, while still the smallest sector of beverages at $59 million, posted over 13% growth, the survey showed.

Organic dairy and eggs, the fourth-largest category in the organic food market, were up 5.5%, reaching $8.2 billion.

Organic dairy and eggs now account for over 8% of all dairy and egg sales. Milk and cream sales were up almost 5% to $4.2 billion, and the organic dairy alternative category grew almost 14% in 2023 to around $700 million.

At a media briefing, Chapman said the baby food industry is using all the organic apples available in Washington state and is looking toward Canada to increase the supply.

He said meat sales were down, but that is in line with the rest of the grocery industry, that frozen food has declined as consumers went back to restaurants, and that pet food has declined because USDA has not established the standards that would give consumers confidence.