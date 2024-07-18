Vance speech focuses on manufacturing, not farming

“Now, thanks to these policies that Biden and other out-of-touch politicians in Washington gave us, our country was flooded with cheap Chinese goods, with cheap foreign labor — and in the decades to come, deadly Chinese fentanyl,” Vance said.

Vance is best known nationally as the author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” his memoir of growing up in Middletown, Ohio, but he waited until the middle of his speech to acknowledge that, saying despite the closing of factories he was lucky because “I had a guardian angel by my side. She was an old woman who could barely walk but she was tough as nails.”

“I called her ‘Mamaw,’ the name we hillbillies gave to our grandmothers,” he said. “Mamaw raised me as my mother struggled with addiction.”

Vance introduced his mother and said she had been in recovery for 10 years.

He noted that his grandmother was “in so many ways a woman of contradictions,” who was of “very deep Christian faith” but who “also loved the F word,” and that when she died it was discovered she had 19 guns hidden around her house so that she could defend herself against all intruders.

Vance noted he joined the Marines and went to Ohio State University. (He did not mention that he attended college on the GI bill, though his wife, Usha, did in her introduction of him.)

Vance didn’t discuss former President Trump’s proposal to increase tariffs 10% on all imports, but said, “President Trump’s vision is so simple and yet so powerful. We’re done, ladies and gentlemen, catering to Wall Street. We’ll commit to the working man.”

On immigration, Vance said, “We’re done importing foreign labor, we’re going to fight for American citizens and their good jobs and their good wages.”He added, “Now, it is part of that tradition, of course, that we welcome newcomers. But when we allow newcomers into our American family, we allow them on our terms. That’s the way we preserve the continuity of this project from 250 years past to hopefully 250 years in the future.”

Vance noted “I am, of course, married to the daughter of South Asian immigrants to this country. Incredible people. People who genuinely have enriched this country in so many ways.”

(The American Enterprise Institute today republished an article from The Wall Street Journal in which Tunku Varadarajan, an AEI fellow, wrote “The woman who could become second lady exemplifies the rise of an immigrant group that has prospered without quotas or affirmative action.”)

Vance also said, “We’re done buying energy from countries that hate us; we’re going to get it right here, from American workers in Pennsylvania and Ohio and across the country.”

“We’re done sacrificing supply chains to unlimited global trade, and we’re going to stamp more and more products with that beautiful label, ‘Made in the U.S.A.'”

Vance said his family cemetery plot is in the eastern Kentucky coal country, “one of the 10 poorest counties in the entire United States of America” where “They’re the kind of people who would give you the shirt off their back even if they can’t afford enough to eat.”

“And our media calls them privileged and looks down on them,” he said.

Vance did not mention his own work in Silicon Valley, but he made one more promise to the Midwestern manufacturing class.

“To the people of Middletown, Ohio, and all the forgotten communities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio, and every corner of our nation: I promise you this — I will be a vice president who never forgets where he came from.”