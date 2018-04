Vegetable Beef Skillet Bake | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 pound extra-lean ground beef

1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms

1 onion, chopped

2 c. frozen peas and carrots

1 can (10-3/4 oz.) condensed cream of mushroom soup

1/4 lb. Velveeta, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 can (8 oz.) refrigerated crescent dinner rolls

Brown meat in large oven-proof nonstick skillet.

Add mushrooms and onions, cook 8 to 10 minutes or until liquid from mushrooms is cooked off, stirring occasionally.

Stir in frozen vegetables and soup, bring to boil.

Add Velveeta, stir.

Remove from heat.