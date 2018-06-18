Vegetable Ragout | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp. butter

2 medium leeks, tops and root ends removed

2 large carrots, scrubbed and sliced on the diagonal into quarter-inch slices

1.2 c. Vegetable broth

1 medium yellow summer squash, quartered lengthwise and cut into half-inch pieces

1 bunch of asparagus, trimmed and cut into inch pieces

1 c. Sugar snap peas

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

Juice of one lemon

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Heat the olive oil and butter in a large saute pan over medium heat until hot.

To prepare leeks, halve them lengthwise and rinse to remove any dirt; slice crosswise into half-inch pieces.

Add leeks to the hot pan and saute until they just begin to soften, about two minutes.

Add the carrots and the broth and bring just to a simmer.

Cover the pan and cook another five minutes.

Add the yellow squash, cover and cook one minute.

Finally, add the asparagus and snap peas, and stir the mixture well.

Cover and simmer for 5 minutes, or until veggies are tender but still crisp, stirring halfway through.

Remove from heat and stir in mustard, lemon juice, and salt and pepper.

Keep warm until ready to serve.