Veggie Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakedwood, Colo.
August 27, 2018
3 cloves minced garlic
1 small diced onion
3 sliced carrots, 3 c. Chopped broccoli
2 c. Diced celery
1 small bell pepper
1/2 c. Cabbage
1 c. Peas
8 c. Vegetable broth
1/2 tsp. Sea salt
1/2 tsp. Ground pepper
2 tbsp. fresh parsley
2 tbsp. ground thyme
1/2 tsp. dill
Saute garlic and onions in part of broth for four minutes.
Add remaining broth and bring to a boil; lower heat.
Add salt, pepper, parsley, thyme and dill.
Steam all veggies.
Add into broth mixture and simmer 10 mintues.