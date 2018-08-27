Veggie Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakedwood, Colo.

3 cloves minced garlic

1 small diced onion

3 sliced carrots, 3 c. Chopped broccoli

2 c. Diced celery

1 small bell pepper

1/2 c. Cabbage

1 c. Peas

8 c. Vegetable broth

1/2 tsp. Sea salt

1/2 tsp. Ground pepper

2 tbsp. fresh parsley

2 tbsp. ground thyme

1/2 tsp. dill

Saute garlic and onions in part of broth for four minutes.

Add remaining broth and bring to a boil; lower heat.

Add salt, pepper, parsley, thyme and dill.

Steam all veggies.

Add into broth mixture and simmer 10 mintues.