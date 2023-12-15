Vendor opportunities at the 2024 Greeley Stampede

The 2024 Greeley Stampede, scheduled for June 26 through July 7, will be here before we know it. Plans are already underway with opportunities to be a part of the event. With an average of 220,000 guests annually, the Greeley Stampede is currently looking for commercial and food vendors that can add to the guest experience.

“We are wanting vendors that have something unique for our guests. Whether that’s uncommon and delicious fair food or products that can’t be found anywhere else, our vendors should be adding to our guests Stampede visit,” commented Julie Reinert, Greeley Stampede office operations manager.

Vendor applications are now open through Feb. 1, 2024 at greeleystampede.org/p/vendors . Completing an application does not guarantee a vending space for the event. Available spaces are very limited. “Applications are reviewed and considered based on what we already have committed so there aren’t a lot of repeat items and if what the vendor is offering adds to the event,” Reinert said.

For questions about the application and vendor opportunities, email julie@greeleystampede.org .