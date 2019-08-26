Vesicular stomatitis confirmed in 26 Colorado counties

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Vesicular stomatitis has been confirmed in Adams, Alamosa, Arapahoe, Archuleta, Boulder, Broomfield, Chaffee, Conejos, Delta, Douglas, Fremont, Gilpin, Grand, Gunnison, Jefferson, La Plata, Larimer, Mesa, Mineral, Montezuma, Montrose, Morgan, Ouray, Park, Pueblo, and Weld counties in Colorado.

“While we have an overall greater number of premises that have been released from quarantine, we still have a steady number of cases being reported on a daily basis,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Keith Roehr. “We are seeing increasing numbers in different areas and new counties across the state. It is important to remain diligent in checking your horses and livestock for VSV lesions and contacting your veterinarian.”

ALL VSV cases are important for the epidemiology and management of this outbreak and MUST be reported to the State Veterinarian’s Office at (303) 869-9130, regardless if the owner and veterinarian decide to have their livestock tested or choose to manage as positive premises based on the presence of typical clinical signs without testing. The only cases that may be managed as suspect positive are equine cases located in counties that have confirmed cases.

Equine owners and livestock producers across the state are impacted by VSV; all livestock owners should carefully watch the case numbers and affected counties to gauge their level of risk and institute mitigation measures.

CDA’s Animal Health division is updating this table regularly with the latest data on its CDA VSV website at https://www.colorado.gov/aganimals/vesicular-stomatitis-virus-vsv.