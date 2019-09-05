Vesicular stomatitis confirmed in 32 counties across Colorado

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Vesicular stomatitis has now been confirmed in animals in the following Colorado counties:

Adams, Alamosa, Arapahoe, Archuleta, Boulder, Broomfield, Chaffee, Conejos, Delta, Dolores, Douglas, El Paso, Fremont, Garfield, Gilpin, Grand, Gunnison, Jefferson, La Plata, Larimer, Mesa, Mineral, Montezuma, Montrose, Morgan, Ouray, Park, Pueblo, Rio Blanco, San Miguel, Summit and Weld.

“We are seeing increasing numbers in new counties across the state,” said Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Keith Roehr. “It is important to remain diligent in checking horses and livestock for VSV lesions and contacting your veterinarian if symptoms are found.”

ALL VSV cases are important for the epidemiology and management of this outbreak and MUST be reported to the State Veterinarian’s Office at (303) 869-9130, regardless if the owner and veterinarian decide to have their livestock tested or choose to manage as positive premises based on the presence of typical clinical signs without testing. The only cases that may be managed as suspect positive are equine cases located in counties that have confirmed cases.

Equine owners and livestock producers across the state are impacted by VSV; all livestock owners should carefully watch the case numbers and affected counties to gauge their level of risk and institute mitigation measures.

The total count of premises under quarantine for VSV by county is outlined in the table below. CDA’s Animal Health division is updating this table regularly with the latest data on its CDA VSV website.