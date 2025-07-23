Veteran ag broadcaster White named KRVN farm director

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association — the only radio group in the nation owned by a cooperative of farmers and ranchers — is proud to welcome veteran broadcaster Steve White as the farm director for KRVN.

A respected journalist, White brings more than two decades of experience covering rural communities, state politics and the people who power our food system. Known for his storytelling and authentic connection to Nebraska producers, he has spent his career spotlighting the role of agriculture in the state’s economy, from county fairs and FFA classrooms to farms and ranches across Nebraska.

“KRVN is the rural voice of Nebraska for a reason,” said White, KRVN farm director. “This team has a long history of serving farm and ranch families. I’m thrilled to join a station that’s part of the fabric of Nebraska, and I pledge to bring the same passion and trust we’ve worked hard to build together.”

In his new role, White will lead farm programming on KRVN and contribute to the broader Rural Radio Network, delivering timely ag news, market coverage and features that highlight the families and operations behind Nebraska agriculture.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Steve White to the team,” said Tim Marshall, CEO of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association. “KRVN and the Rural Radio Network are the most powerful voices in agriculture, not just in Nebraska, but across the region. Adding Steve White reinforces that. He’s a trusted voice who understands rural communities, and he’ll help us continue delivering the gold standard in farm broadcasting.”

“Steve’s background in broadcast journalism and deep understanding of rural life make him a perfect fit,” added Tyler Cavalli, KRVN operations manager. “Our listeners will instantly recognize and appreciate his voice.”

“He’s not just a reporter, he’s one of the region’s most respected ag communicators,” said Bryce Doeschot, operations manager for the Rural Radio Network. “Steve’s experience in front of the camera and behind the mic will serve our 14-station network well.”

White grew up in South Dakota and graduated from South Dakota State University, though his Nebraska roots run deep. His father earned a graduate degree from the University of Nebraska, and White grew up cheering for the Huskers. He and his wife, Sara, live in Grand Island with their three children and are active community volunteers.

Over the years, White has received numerous awards from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Associated Press, Nebraska Sorghum Board, Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska FFA. In 2015, he was named an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy by Gov. Dave Heineman.

White’s addition underscores NRRA’s continued commitment to trusted, boots-on-the-ground reporting and ensures Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities remain at the heart of what we do.

Greeley Stampede scholarship awarded to Weld County student

Committed to higher education and academic success, the Greeley Stampede Foundation has been supporting Weld County students with scholarships since 2001. Initially, as the foundation was first becoming established, scholarships were only $500. As the foundation grew, they eventually were able to award $2,500 scholarships with 20 students receiving this amount in 2025. To continue expanding the impact of the foundation, a new scholarship was established in 2025 called the All-Around Champion Impact Scholarship valued up to $100,000. This new scholarship is a major milestone for the foundation and students of Weld County with this incredible life-changing opportunity. For the inaugural year of the All-Around scholarship, the Greeley Stampede Foundation is proud to announce this year’s recipient, Yaelyn Chavez of Roosevelt High School.

“It is truly an honor for the foundation to be able to support the course of a student’s academic future in such a big way,” said Tracy Damrell, Greeley Stampede Foundation president. “We know that Yaelyn will be achieving great things in her future and we are privileged to be a part of her story.” Currently getting ready to graduate from Roosevelt High School, Chavez has been an active member in FBLA as a state officer, serving the community through Interact Club, and a leader at her school through Student Council. In recognition of her commitment to community and service, Chavez has been awarded the Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America Cohort 20 Scholar Award, Collegeboard Rural/Small Town First Generation and Hispanic Recognition Award, and the YMCA/Rotary Club Teen Character Award. Her passion for community and involvement as well as her heritage is undeniable.

Currently, Chavez is planning a career in healthcare administration. “Drawn by the intricate workings of the human body and the principles of effective business, I sought a career that would blend these passions, finding healthcare administration,” said Chavez describing her interest in the field. “The administrative details of healthcare are often what impact patients the most, affecting not only medical treatment but also the quality, effectiveness and availability of care. Managing the details — the finances, employees and resources is a crucial contribution to getting people the medical support they deserve. I want to support bringing effective business solutions that enhance patient care, streamline operations, and ensure that quality health services are accessible to everyone.”

The Greeley Stampede Foundation would like to congratulate Chavez on being selected as the inaugural All-Around Champion Impact Scholarship recipient. Initial funds to help get the All-Around Champion Impact scholarship started have been provided through community support, the Greeley Stampede, and the Greeley Stampede Foundation. To help support and donate to the scholarship to keep providing this life changing opportunity to our Weld County Students, contact Justin Watada at justin@greeleystampede.org .

Colorado student among Helena Scholarship winners in 2025

Helena Agri-Enterprises is awarding Addison Oliver of Holyoke with the Homegrown Scholarship worth $1,000 to pursue a higher education. Oliver is a graduate of Revere Junior-Senior High School and is entering Kansas State University to study agricultural education. Helena’s Homegrown Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors from 15 states who are majoring in an agriculture-related program. For several years, the Homegrown Scholarship has been an important part of Helena’s commitment to developing the future of ag professionals.

The Homegrown Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors from certain counties in Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming and the entire states of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin. Requirements include an essay with a maximum of 300 words on the applicant’s positive impact in their community and an essay with a maximum of 500 words on the applicant’s passion for agriculture and their plan to contribute to the industry in the future. Winners are chosen by Helena location management across the region.

Applications for the Homegrown Scholarship will be available again in early 2026 through ag teachers and local FFA chapters in participating states and counties. In addition to scholarships, Helena offers internships to college students across the Midwest every summer. Internship opportunities will be advertised this fall. For more information about Helena, visit helenaagri.com and tune in to the FieldLink Podcast on YouTube and wherever you listen.