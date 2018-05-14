Veteran and family resource directory available

The very first directory in northern Colorado to connect the veteran community and their families to available resources has been published by Qualified Listeners, a nonprofit organization. Each resource provider in the directory has been vetted to ensure the validity of their service. Many of the services are free and some are at a discounted rate exclusive to veterans and their families.

The services include addiction management, benefits, counseling, employment, government issues, mental health, palliative care, mourning, transportation and much more. The printed directory is free and available at various locations throughout northern Colorado, also available on the web at QualifiedListeners.org/Directory.

Qualified Listeners is a 501(c)(3) organization and the most active veteran outreach program in northern Colorado, connecting hundreds of veterans each month to our highly-vetted resources to meet their individual needs.

For more information visit QualifiedListeners.org or call (720) 600-0860.