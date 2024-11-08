Veterans deserve more, better

I hope everyone who reads this has thought about Veterans Day and why we celebrate.

Veterans Day is held on Nov. 11 because World War 1 ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the11th month of 1918 when the Armistice with Germany began. It was first called Armistice Day but was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 at the urging of U.S. veteran groups.

People in the ag industry have reason to be proud of their service in WWI whether they fought or remained at home to assist the war effort. Agriculture was mentioned in President Woodrow Wilson’s message to the U.S. people on the first Armistice Day saying, “With splendid forgetfulness of mere personal concerns, we remodeled our industries, concentrated our financial resources, increased our agricultural output, and assembled a great army, so that at the last our power was a decisive factor in the victory. We were able to bring the vast resources, material and moral, of a great and free people to the assistance of our associates in Europe who had suffered and sacrificed without limit in the cause for which we fought.”

But of course, it is the people who fought and died in WWI who we memorialize on Nov. 11. And it is veterans and enlisted people who we are grateful for every day.

It is a scary time for family and friends of soldiers, sailors and marines because of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and tensions in the South China Sea.

Some have speculated that we are already in the throes of WWIII. I’m not smart enough to formulate an opinion about that but I am concerned as many of you readers probably are as well.

It breaks my heart to see veterans who have been traumatized, wounded and lost limbs in service of our country struggling and homeless.

I hope that our next president, Donald Trump, will give these veterans the respect and help that they so deserve.

ELECTION NOTES

On that note, it was no surprise to me that Trump won the presidential election. People in the United States are fed up with inflation, crime, defunding the police, high interest rates, the open border and other issues that the Biden Administration has foisted upon us.

Telling us that these aren’t problems and treating us like we’re stupid doesn’t work if you want to run our country.

Also, it’s not smart to trot out fabulously rich singers and movie stars to tell us, who are struggling to buy groceries and gas, how to vote.

I also hope the Democrat and Republican parties have learned a good lesson from this election. That is to not bypass the voters when you chose a presidential candidate.