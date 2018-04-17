Vetter joins Edelman public affairs firm

Edelman, a global communications and marketing firm, has hired Darci Vetter to lead its public affairs practice in Washington.

During the Obama administration, Vetter was chief agriculture negotiator with the rank of ambassador in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and an Agriculture Department deputy undersecretary overseeing export promotion and international development programs. Earlier she was a Capitol Hill aide.

She has recently been diplomat in residence at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a consultant to Farmers for Free Trade, a group established by former Sens. Max Baucus, D-Mont., and Richard Lugar, R-Ind.

At Edelman, she will report to Lisa Ross, president of Edelman's Washington office.

With the title of vice chair for agriculture, food and trade, Vetter "will work to spearhead the firm's push to strengthen its support to clients in the commodities, supply chain, agribusiness and global trade arenas," Edelman said in a news release.

"I am excited to apply my experience negotiating complex trade, agricultural and environmental issues in the government arena to world of strategic communications, helping companies and organizations navigate increasingly complex supply chains, policies and consumer expectations," Vetter said in the news release.

Vetter has been awarded some of the agriculture industry's most prominent awards, including the U.S. Meat Export Federation Michael J. Mansfield Award in 2016. She was named Woman of the Year in 2015 by the Organization of Women in International Trade.

She also sits on the CME Group's Agricultural Markets Advisory Council, and on the board of directors for the Neogen Corporation and the Farm Foundation.

Vetter is a graduate of Drake University and received a master's degree in public affairs from Princeton University.