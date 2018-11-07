Video: Colorado sugar beet harvest at Blach Farms in Yuma
November 7, 2018
The sugar beet is from the same species that includes swiss chard, fodder beets and red beets. It was the first cash crop in Colorado. Since the 1920’s Weld County has been the state leader in sugar beet production and sugar beet acreage.
Watch how it gets harvested at Blach Farms in Yuma, Colo.
-Colorado Department of Agriculture