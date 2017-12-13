 Video: Packer seeks cattle that work for all | TheFencePost.com

Kevin Hueser, senior vice president at Tyson Fresh Meats, talks about the kind of cattle he wants to find more of, and why producing them is good for everybody.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9NT-c8Oed4http://

