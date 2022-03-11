Vik joins Nebraska Rural Radio Association as director of national retail, digital sales

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association announced that Jennifer Vik is joining the association as the director of national retail and digital sales. This is a new role within the company and will be effective on March 14.

Vik has been in the broadcast sales industry for over 20 years, most recently as the national sales manager for NRG Media from 2008-2021. She was responsible for overseeing national retail, agriculture and political business for seven markets in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Iowa. She successfully grew revenue year over year by facilitating hundreds of accounts with Katz Radio Group.

“I am so excited to become part of this incredible company,” Vik said. “This presents an amazing opportunity to grow revenue and contribute to all of the great work that is already happening within the Association. I am honored to represent NRRA and to work with Katz Radio Group and their truly wonderful team.”

Vik handled business for over 30 stations, including elections in 2012, 2016 and 2020. Prior to becoming the national sales manager for NRG, Vik was a senior account executive at NRG Media from 2005-2008. She was a senior account manager for IHeart Media in Omaha from 2000 to 2004.

Nebraska Rural Radio Association Chief Executive Officer Tim Marshall said he is excited to have Vik join the staff.

“The goal of this new role is to highlight the strength of the NRRA stations and the Rural Radio Network,” Marshall said. “Jennifer is highly respected in our industry and brings a wealth of knowledge to our company and this position.”