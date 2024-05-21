Vilsack allocates RAPP money as House ag farm mark up looms

Vilsack

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will announce today that the Agriculture Department is allocating $300 million to 66 U.S. organizations, under the new Regional Agricultural Promotion Program that the Biden administration set up using the Commodity Credit Corporation.

RAPP was set up at the request of Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member on the committee.

Vilsack launched RAPP in October 2023, authorizing $1.2 billion in Commodity Credit Corporation funding to help U.S. exporters expand their customer base beyond traditional and established markets, focusing on regions such as Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and South and Southeast Asia, where consumer demand and purchasing power are growing.

On a call with Vilsack to reporters on Monday afternoon, Stabenow said “This is a great day,” and added she particularly appreciated the money that would go to promote specialty crops and broaden outreach to markets where the United States does not have a large presence.

In a news release, Vilsack said, “USDA and the entire Biden-Harris administration are focused on creating more, new and better markets for U.S. producers and agribusinesses, and exports are a critical part of that effort.”

“By enabling U.S. exporters to expand their footprint in diverse and dynamic new markets, RAPP will help make them more competitive and resilient in an increasingly volatile global trading environment. We know the potential is out there, but it takes time and money to grow new markets.

“USDA is pleased to be able to provide the start-up capital to help tap into these opportunities, because if we are serious about reversing the decline of small and mid-sized farms, and building wealth that stays in rural communities, it’s crucial that we create and sustain diverse market opportunities abroad as well as at home,” Vilsack said.

In response to questions about the use of the CCC, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury, and the proposal of House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Ga., to suspend Section 5 of the CCC Charter Act, Vilsack noted that the CCC “was crafted during the New Deal” and said “It would be a mistake to constrain the capacity of any secretary to use the CCC.”

Vilsack noted that the Trump administration had used the entire CCC account when it made payments to farmers who lost markets after President Trump imposed tariffs on China and China retaliated with tariffs on U.S. agricultural products.

But he said the Biden administration had been more judicious in its use of CCC authority.

USDA is scheduled to release the list of groups that will receive the money at 5 a.m. today, but in a news release highlighted the following grantees:

▪ The Cranberry Institute plans to conduct trade education seminars and other consumer-focused activities to target export opportunities in India, Brazil, Colombia and Southeast Asia.

▪ The Southern Forest Products Association is targeting new market opportunities for Southern yellow pine products throughout the Caribbean region through educational seminars and promotional events.

▪ The Hazelnut Marketing Board will conduct market research and trade missions to facilitate support market development in several African countries.

▪ The U.S. Dairy Export Council plans to expand its presence in Africa by utilizing RAPP funding to better understand and develop dairy import regulations and regulatory frameworks in many markets.

▪ The U.S. Meat Export Federation plans to expand its export efforts to new markets in the ASEAN region and throughout Africa, as well as enhance its investment in the convenience store segment in South Korea, Central America and Colombia.

▪ The Brewers Association will tap into the burgeoning craft beer scene in Southeast Asia, taking part in the region’s premier brewing trade show and festival and also bringing buyers from the region to the top trade shows in the United States.