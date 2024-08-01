Vilsack announces $400M for western water savings

Western senators have said water is the most important issue facing agriculture in the western states. The water and drought issues may also play a role in the 2024 presidential and congressional elections.

The program “is expected to conserve up to 50,000 acre-feet in water use across 250,000 acres of irrigated land in production, while expanding and creating new, sustainable market opportunities,” USDA said.

The preliminary selected districts may receive up to $15 million each in the awards and will enter into sub-agreements with the producers participating within the district. Depending on available funding, awards to additional districts may be possible.

Producers who participate will receive payments for voluntarily reducing water consumption while maintaining commodity production.

“Agricultural producers are the backbone of rural communities across the West, and many of them are struggling under prolonged drought conditions,” Vilsack said. “USDA is taking an ‘all hands’ approach to help address this challenge, including these new partnerships with irrigation districts to support producers. We want to scale up the tools available to keep farmers farming, while also voluntarily conserving water and expanding markets for water-saving commodities.”

USDA noted the Interior Department’s Bureau of Reclamation announced in May 2024 that it had “staved off the immediate possibility of the Colorado River System’s reservoirs from falling to critically low elevations that would threaten water deliveries and power production. Due to record conservation investments as well as improved hydrology, Lake Mead levels today, at elevation 1,075 feet, are the highest since May 2021, when they were at 1,073 feet. The administration is now working to ensure the long-term sustainability and resilience by focusing on long-term water conservation in several basins across the West.”