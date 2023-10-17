Vilsack announces $52.6M in fertilizer production grants

Vilsack

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Monday announced $52.6 million in awards under the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, which is funded by USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation as part of a government-wide effort to spur domestic competition and combat an increase in fertilizer costs caused by the war in Ukraine.

The grants will pay for 17 new projects in many states to boost domestic fertilizer manufacturing, support innovative fertilizer technologies and help lower costs for farmers, USDA said in a news release.

Vilsack announced the grants during a visit to Pernault Farms in Kankakee, Ill., where double cropping is being utilized. Support for double cropping and domestic fertilizer production expansion are part of a broader set of commitments made in September 2022 by President Biden and Vilsack, at a nearby Kankakee farm, to help producers boost production and address global food security, USDA noted.

“With President Biden’s leadership, USDA is creating a resilient, sustainable and competitive agricultural economy, which allows farmers to continue doing what they do best by growing food for the rest of the world,” Vilsack said.