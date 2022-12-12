Vilsack announces climate-smart grants for small, underserved farmers

At an event at Tuskegee University in Alabama today, Dec. 12, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced $325 million for 71 projects under the second funding pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities effort.

The goal of the partnership program is to expand markets for American farmers, ranchers and foresters who produce climate-smart commodities, leverage greenhouse gas benefits of climate-smart production, and provide meaningful benefits to producers, including small and underserved producers.

The $325 million announced today is in addition to the $2.8 billion in 70 larger projects announced earlier, bringing the total investment from both funding pools to over $3.1 billion for 141 tentatively selected projects in the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program.

Funding for the projects comes from the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury Department. The decision to use money from the CCC account is controversial with Republicans who question whether the climate-smart projects are an appropriate use of CCC funds.

Farmers, ranchers and foresters throughout the country understand the risks of a changing climate and recognize it hurts small farmers and those historically underserved “a bit harder,” Vilsack said in making the announcement.

USDA, he added, has “a responsibility to reach out to small sized operations so they know they can participate in an opportunity USDA is providing.”

“Small and underserved producers are facing the impacts of climate change head on, with limited resources, and have the most to gain from leveraging the growing market demand for agricultural goods produced in a sustainable, climate-smart way,” Vilsack said in a news release. “Our goal is to expand markets for climate-smart commodities and ensure that small and underserved producers reap the benefits of these market opportunities.”

The Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity had high demand from across agriculture and forestry. Between two funding pools, USDA received over 1,000 proposals requesting more than $20 billion in funds from more than 700 entities, including nonprofit organizations; for-profits and government entities; farmer cooperatives; conservation, energy and environmental groups; state, tribal and local governments; universities; small businesses; and large corporations.

Applications were received from all 50 states, tribal lands, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.