Vilsack announces food purchased, fertilizer grants

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced last week that the Biden-Harris administration is providing $2.7 billion to support American farmers, students who participate in school meal programs, and emergency food operations from USDA, including $400 million for grants to support domestic fertilizer production capacity and lower costs for producers.

The money will come from the Commodity Credit Corporation, USDA’s line of credit at the Treasury Department. Republican House members have proposed limiting Vilsack’s power to decide how to spend CCC funds.The money for food purchases will be split between nearly $1.3 billion for states to purchase foods to be distributed to schools for their meal programs and nearly $1 billion for states to order commodities from USDA vendors for emergency food providers, like food banks and community kitchens, as they face high demand and supply chain disruptions.

The grants to support domestic fertilizer production capacity are made under the Fertilizer Product Expansion Program, USDA said.

“Through FPEP, USDA provides grants to help eligible applicants increase or otherwise expand the manufacturing and processing of fertilizer and nutrient alternatives and their availability in the United States, as part of efforts to make available a more reliable and affordable source of nutrients required in the production of agricultural commodities by American farmers and bring production and jobs back to the United States, promote competition, and support American goods and services,” USDA said.

USDA also announced that it is awarding $30 million in grants under the first round of FPEP and inviting public comments on 66 potentially viable projects under a second round of the program.

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, said that the announcement “is further evidence of what Democratic members of the Agriculture Committee have long said: production agriculture and nutrition go hand-in-hand.”

“We continue to walk the walk by supporting the farmers who produce our food and the people who need it most: our nation’s children,” Scott said.

“For our nation to remain strong we must take care of each other, and that means ensuring no child in this country goes hungry. I thank Secretary Vilsack and the Biden-Harris administration for staying laser-focused on the farmers who feed America and the schools and families who look after our most precious and vulnerable members of society, our kids.”