Vilsack announces organic farm aid with with value up, volume down

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks to the Organic Trade Association. Courtesy photo

ORGANIC4

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told the Organic Trade Association last week that USDA will issue up to $75 million in competitive grants to fund projects designed to expand and improve markets for domestically produced organic products, including new consumer products using rotational grains, or infrastructure, like processing equipment to give producers better access to markets.

Vilsack also announced that the Farm Service Agency increased the cost share amount under the Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP), which helps organic producers cover organic certification costs, to the maximum amount allowed by statute. FSA will cover up to 75% of costs associated with organic certification, up to $750 for crops, wild crops, livestock, processing/handling and state organic program fees (California only), USDA said.

“As USDA works to help make our nation’s food system more resilient and create more options for producers and consumers, we recognize the important role the organic industry can play in expanding opportunities for value-added agriculture, strengthening supply chains and generating revenue for farmers,” Vilsack said.

“For many farmers, the transition period before attaining organic certification can be cost-prohibitive, so USDA is also helping mitigate the risk involved for farmers who want to be able to grow and market organic crops.”

Vilsack made the announcement at OTA’s annual meeting in Washington on Wednesday as OTA announced that organic food sales in the United States in 2022 broke through $60 billion for the first time, hitting another high-level mark for the resilient organic sector.

Total organic sales — including organic non-food products — were a record $67.6 billion, according to the 2023 Organic Industry Survey that OTA released Wednesday.

But OTA also noted, “Inflation heated up costs across the organic supply chain — indeed, the entire food supply chain — and boosted prices in the grocery aisles. As a result, the organic sector reflected the overall food sector, with the value of organic sales rising even as the growth in the volume of sales for some categories slipped.”

▪ Organic produce easily held its position as the top seller of all organic categories, the report showed. Sales of organic produce totaled $22 billion, accounting for 15% of all fruit and vegetable sales in this country.

▪ Organic beverages were the second best-selling organic category, reporting $9 billion in sales in 2022, up 4%.

Organic coffee maintained its position as the biggest-selling organic beverage, up almost 7% from the year before, with close to $2.3 billion in sales.

Organic soft drinks and enhanced drinks broke through $500 million in sales at $503 million and saw robust growth of almost 14%.

▪ The third highest-selling organic category was dairy and eggs at $7.9 billion, up over 7% from the previous year. Organic dairy and eggs now constitute close to 8% of the total dairy and egg market.

Continued demand and inflationary price increases helped boost the dollar sales in that category; yogurt and eggs both saw double-digit growth, with organic yogurt sales jumping by over 12% to $1.5 billion, and organic egg sales by 11% to around $1.2 billion.

• Organic baby food and formula sales were up almost 13% to $1.4 billion, sales of organic rice, grains and potato products up over 10% to $387 million, organic dip sales up 18% to $194 million, and sales of organic pork up more than 10% to $63 million.

At a news conference, OTA CEO Tom Chapman said that the organic industry is generally “happy” with the performance of the Agriculture Department under the Biden administration, but is urging the administration to finalize pending rules.

Paul Schiefer, the OTA chairman, noted that the group is asking Congress in the farm bill to make it easier for organic farmers to qualify for crop insurance. Rules require a four-year crop history, which means that it takes 16 years for organic farmers who go through the transition to organic production and rotate their crops o be able to insure their crops.

