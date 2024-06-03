Vilsack announces poulty payments rule, cattle data tool

Vilsack

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced a proposed rule “to address the many, complex competition issues in agricultural markets and create a fairer playing field for poultry growers and farmers.”

In telephone news conference, Vilsack said ”USDA is proposing the rule Poultry Grower Payment Systems and Capital Improvement Systems, to address a range of abuses that have occurred in relation to grower ranking (commonly known as ‘tournament’) payment systems and additional capital investment requirements that poultry companies commonly ask of their contract growers for broiler chicken.”

In a news release, USDA said, “The proposed rule Poultry Grower Payment Systems and Capital Improvement Systems would, if finalized, prohibit deductions from the base price in contracts for broiler chicken growers, permitting only bonuses for performance.”

“It would also provide critical tools to enable growers to better identify risks that may arise on capital improvement practices and enhance the ability for USDA to enforce existing prohibitions on unfair capital improvement practices.

“The rule would also establish a duty of fair comparison to ensure grower comparisons (tournaments) are conducted in a reasonable and equitable way that does not disadvantage specific growers.”

The proposed rule will be published in the Federal Register in the next seven to 10 days, Vilsack said. At that point, it will be open for public comment for 60 days. The schedule for releasing the final rule will depend on the number of comments received.

Asked by a reporter whether USDA had consulted with the poultry industry on the rule, Vilsack said that if the reporter meant producers, USDA had “absolutely” consulted with them.

USDA Senior Adviser for Fair and Competitive Markets Andy Green added that USDA has “maintained an open dialogue with all members of the industry.”

National Chicken Council President Mike Brown said today the group will oppose the rule.

In a statement, Brown said, “This is the latest example of the Biden administration racing to impose its anti-business regulatory agenda ahead of November’s election.”

“This rule — which Congress never asked for — will lead to rigid, one-size-fits-all requirements on chicken growing contracts that would stifle innovation, lead to higher costs for consumers, decrease competition, and cost jobs by driving some of the best farmers out of the chicken business.

“The administration likes to deflect the blame at our country’s food producers as the reason for high grocery prices, instead of looking in the mirror at their failed policies and increased regulation.

“We look forward to reviewing the rule in its entirety and expressing our strong opposition in comments,” Brown said.

Vilsack also announced USDA is launching “a new data visualization tool, the Livestock Mandatory Reporting Live Cattle Data Dashboard, providing users the ability to view and access LMR live cattle market information in a manner that is easy to use and understand.”

USDA said, “AMS also will begin publishing additional information on the actual net premiums and discounts paid to cattle producers by packers under formula marketing arrangements and detailed quality grade price distribution information.”

“In the last several years, AMS has offered this data in new and modern ways to ensure all stakeholders have access to the information they need to efficiently market their agricultural products.

“The enhanced insight gained from these powerful tools places producers on a more equal footing with large volume data users and fosters a fairer and more competitive marketplace. This dashboard is another new tool offered by USDA that aims to make access to AMS Market News information more user-friendly. AMS is conducting demos and testing with interested stakeholders. Public access to this dashboard will be available this summer.”

Asked if USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service might revive the July cattle inventory report that NASS has canceled, citing budget issues, Vilsack noted that Congress has provided the NASS budget late and reduced, and said that if people want that report they should tell members of Congress to deliver a budget on time.