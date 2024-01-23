Vilsack announces REAP, fertilizer projects at Farm Bureau convention

Vilsack

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Monday that USDA is awarding $207 million in 42 states for projects through the Rural Energy for America Program and the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program.

In a speech at the American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Salt Lake City, Vilsack noted that many of the projects are being funded through the Inflation Reduction Act.

“President Biden and USDA are ensuring farmers, ranchers and small businesses are not only a part of the clean energy economy, but directly benefitting from it,” Vilsack said.

“The investments announced will expand access to renewable energy infrastructure and increase domestic fertilizer production, all while creating good-paying jobs and saving people money on their energy costs that they can then invest back into their businesses and communities.”

The REAP awards total $157 million and deliver “on the president’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution,” Vilsack noted.

These investments will cut energy costs for farmers and ag producers that can instead be used to create jobs and new revenue streams for people in their communities, he added.

Projects financed through FPEP total $50 million in seven projects in seven states and will help U.S. farmers increase independent, domestic fertilizer production, Vilsack said.

The USDA money will help ARE Properties LLC in Nebraska build a fully automated fertilizer facility designed to manufacture custom products based on the results of plant tissue and soil samples and Biogas Corporation purchase and install a new anaerobic digestion facility in Monroe County, N.C.

USDA is making the REAP and FPEP awards in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia.