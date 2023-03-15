Vilsack asked to clarify testimony on glyphosate
|Ahead of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s appearance before the Senate Agriculture Committee on Thursday, Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have sent Vilsack a letter requesting clarification of testimony he provided last May about whether the Justice Department consulted him concerning the federal government’s view on federal law on the safe use of glyphosate preempting state law.
The letter notes that Vilsack said the Justice Department did not consult him, but that on Feb. 2, 2023, the Justice Department informed Marshall that USDA was invited to share its views in the Monsanto Company v. Hardeman.
The letter also requested that Vilsack inform the senators of what position USDA recommended the DOJ take on the case or if USDA failed to provide its views.
Ag & Politics