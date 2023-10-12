Vilsack asks farm groups if they’re satisfied with loss of farmers, farmland

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks at a National School Lunch Week event at Annandale Terrace Elementary School in Annandale, Va. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Vilsack

ANNANDALE, Va. — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack pointed out Wednesday how many farmers and how much farmland have been lost since 1981, and said he is asking farm leaders if they are “OK” with those losses.

During an event celebrating National School Lunch Week, Vilsack at an elementary school here talked about his determination to provide children healthy school meals and simultaneously to help small and medium-sized farmers stay in business.

He also noted that since 1981, when he was practicing law in rural Iowa and Earl Butz, President Nixon’s agriculture secretary, had encouraged farmers to plant “fencerow to fencerow,” the number of farms lost has totaled 437,100 — equal to all the farmers today in Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Illinois and Colorado — and the number of acres lost has totaled 141 million acres — equal to the acreage of Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and New Jersey.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Vilsack said he had asked members of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association over the weekend whether they are “OK” with the number of farmers and ranchers who have gone out of business since 1981 and the amount of farmland that has been lost to other uses. Vilsack also said he asked the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association how many members they had in 1981 and how many they have today.

Vilsack did not say how the Iowa cattlemen reacted to his questions.

Vilsack noted, however, that the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association has supported the Biden administration’s efforts to help smaller meat processing plants.

Asked whether reports that big meat companies are closing some plants raise questions about the prospects for smaller plants that the Biden administration is helping, Vilsack said there is a market for locally produced meat because “Americans want to know where their food comes from.”