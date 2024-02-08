Vilsack, Boozman, Stabenow react to decline in farm income

But Vilsack said in a news release that “after the three highest consecutive years on record in 2021-2023,” farm incomes had returned to “slightly below historic levels for farm income.”

In a speech to the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture on the USDA patio, Vilsack noted that the recent good years had left American farmers in a good situation financially and that most would be able to survive the downturn. Vilsack then launched into his frequent theme that even in the best years smaller farmers had not fared well, and said that USDA is focused on helping those farmers increase their incomes through additional revenue streams such as carbon credits, the creation of new products such as sustainable aviation fuel and local and regional sales that do not involve middlemen.

“The forecast underscores the critical importance of USDA’s ongoing work to help foster prosperity for producers and the communities they love by supporting an economy that grows from the bottom up and the middle out, and by creating new market opportunities that promote competition in the marketplace that can help combat low prices and high input costs,” Vilsack said.

“Under the Biden-Harris administration, USDA has taken unprecedented actions to level the playing field so small and mid-sized farmers can get a fair price for their products, while making billions of dollars in transformative investments through the American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act to create new markets and new income opportunities for family farmers,” Vilsack added. “USDA will continue to focus its efforts on enhancing economic resiliency and robust price competition, increasing farmers’ and ranchers’ earnings, increasing the ability to compete, and keeping farming viable and rural communities thriving.”