Vilsack, Boozman, Stabenow react to decline in farm income
By Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report
|The Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service on Wednesday forecast that U.S. net farm cash income — defined as gross cash income minus cash expenses — will decline by 25.8% in 2024 compared to 2023, and the Congressional Budget Office released an updated economic outlook. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack; Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.; and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., had different reactions to the situation.
ERS said net cash farm income will decrease by $42.2 billion (25.8%) to $121.7 billion in 2024 in inflation-adjusted dollars. This is after net cash farm income decreased in 2023 by a forecast $50.2 billion to $163.9 billion. While cash receipts, commodity insurance indemnity payments and government payments to farmers are expected to fall, production expenses are expected to increase.
|But Vilsack said in a news release that “after the three highest consecutive years on record in 2021-2023,” farm incomes had returned to “slightly below historic levels for farm income.”
In a speech to the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture on the USDA patio, Vilsack noted that the recent good years had left American farmers in a good situation financially and that most would be able to survive the downturn. Vilsack then launched into his frequent theme that even in the best years smaller farmers had not fared well, and said that USDA is focused on helping those farmers increase their incomes through additional revenue streams such as carbon credits, the creation of new products such as sustainable aviation fuel and local and regional sales that do not involve middlemen.
“The forecast underscores the critical importance of USDA’s ongoing work to help foster prosperity for producers and the communities they love by supporting an economy that grows from the bottom up and the middle out, and by creating new market opportunities that promote competition in the marketplace that can help combat low prices and high input costs,” Vilsack said.
“Under the Biden-Harris administration, USDA has taken unprecedented actions to level the playing field so small and mid-sized farmers can get a fair price for their products, while making billions of dollars in transformative investments through the American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act to create new markets and new income opportunities for family farmers,” Vilsack added. “USDA will continue to focus its efforts on enhancing economic resiliency and robust price competition, increasing farmers’ and ranchers’ earnings, increasing the ability to compete, and keeping farming viable and rural communities thriving.”
|Boozman, ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said the farm income forecast “underscores the need to make meaningful investments in the farm bill’s safety net programs.”
“We are witnessing the most rapid and steepest erosion in the farm economy of all time,” Boozman said. “This dramatic projected decline reflects what I’ve heard around the country from farmers and ranchers and is why I have repeatedly said that risk management tools must be enhanced in the next farm bill. Our current farm safety net is not equipped to handle the challenges our farmers are facing. The gravity of the situation drives home the need for Congress to make meaningful investments in the farm bill’s safety net programs. We must act now to give producers the risk management tools they need to succeed in the coming years. The farm bill is our opportunity to do that.”
|Stabenow said in a news release: “I am glad to see the family safety net is working. Nutrition spending in the SNAP program is decreasing as the economy improves, food prices stabilize, and fewer people need SNAP.
“But the broader trends make abundantly clear what I have been saying for months: If we are serious about passing a farm bill that keeps farmers farming, families fed, and rural communities strong, the time to act is now.
“Farming has always been one of the riskiest businesses there is, and that is why we need to invest in the tools that support all farmers and think creatively about new solutions that provide targeted and timely assistance to help them meet the emerging challenges they face.
“The 2018 farm bill is a strong foundation that we can build upon. It strengthened and expanded crop insurance, and the creative solutions we enacted will increase reference prices for 90% of program acres over the next few years under existing law.
“I have worked with the administration to invest in new trade opportunities, and I have secured a commitment from Senate Democratic leadership to invest billions of dollars in new resources into the farm bill. If we act quickly, and begin serious, bipartisan negotiations, we have a real opportunity to invest in the safety net for farmers, families, and rural communities and provide farmers with the tools and choices they need.”