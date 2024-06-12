Vilsack compares House ag approps bill, Boozman’s farm bill to a song

Vilsack

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack issued a statement late Tuesday on both the fiscal year 2025 Agriculture appropriations bill approved by the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee and the farm bill framework released the same day by Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee.

The appropriations bill, written by Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., the subcommittee chairman, passed along party lines.

“The House Ag Appropriations Committee’s budget proposal and the Senate minority’s farm bill framework continue to rehash the same tired fights rather than make meaningful progress for farmers and families,” Vilsack said.

“The Senate minority farm bill framework spends significant sums without a way to pay the bill. The budget proposal, on the other hand, zeroes out funding for agricultural research facilities, eliminates rental assistance for low-income rural families, kneecaps critical competition protections for producers, makes it harder to deliver farm programs and information to farmers, takes tools out of farmers’ hands that they use to conserve their land and to lower energy costs, jeopardizes program delivery, and makes political fodder of our domestic and international nutrition programs.

“It reminds me of a song from The Lovin’ Spoonful, ‘Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind’ — just like the dilemma in the song, with one proposal they give generously to the few and on the other they take from the many and the most —picking up one proposal while leaving the other behind.

“It’s time they make up their mind,” Vilsack said. “You can’t claim to be for constrained spending but then use funny money to spend lavishly. Now more than ever, it’s time to deliver earnest, bipartisan proposals that uphold promises made to farmers and rural communities and are responsive to the needs of the many and the most, not just the few.”