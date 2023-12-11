Vilsack: Final COP28 declaration won’t include agriculture

Vilsack

The final COP28 declaration on how the world should avoid warming too much won’t include any serious mention of agriculture and food, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Sunday in a call to U.S. reporters.

COP28 — officially the Conference of the Parties, the main decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change — has been taking place in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday.

Vilsack emphasized the importance of a special day devoted to agriculture and food policy in which he and many U.S. farm and food leaders participated, but said a request from the G77 group of developing countries for “another layer of review and participation” on agriculture and food had meant there was not time to negotiate text on agriculture and food.

Vilsack said he believed a declaration on food and agriculture that has been signed by 152 nations and many countries’ and companies’ commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to finance projects toward that goal were the important accomplishments.

But Ernie Shea, president of Solutions from the Land, a U.S. group, said that although countries had signed onto the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Change, “The failure to agree on a roadmap to implementation is a major disappointment and a failure to move beyond process to implementation.”

“The lack of constructive dialogue and willingness to find common ground means that a year has been wasted,” he said.

As of now, the impasse effectively shuts down work to advance Sharm el-Sheikh joint work discussions until June 2024, Shea added.

Vilsack said he had attended many annual meetings of the COP and that this one “was unique for agriculture and food.”

“We flipped the script for American agriculture,” which in the past has been accused of not being concerned about emitting greenhouse gases, Vilsack said.

“There was no need for us to be defensive, we could showcase the script of what American farmers and ranchers are doing.”

Vilsack said he underscored the voluntary, incentive-driven and market-based U.S. initiatives across all commodities and all states and shared that information with the world.

Vilsack also said he highlighted the significance of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate, a joint initiative by the United States and the United Arab Emirates to address climate change and global hunger “by uniting participants to significantly increase investment in, and other support for, climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation over five years (2021 – 2025).”

If the final declaration were to include a section on agriculture, it’s unclear whether it would support Vilsack’s — and the U.S. view — or whether it would include a provision to mandate a reduction in worldwide meat consumption.

Asked Sunday if he had heard much about reducing meat consumption, Vilsack said he had not heard much about that goal, but instead had heard about strategies on how to reduce methane.

Vilsack said the United States is providing leadership on methane reduction through four strategies: research, feed additives that can reduce methane production, recapturing the methane that cows produce through recapturing methane for energy production and separating solid and liquid manure so that the extract from liquids can be used as an organic fertilizer and the solids can be pelletized as dry fertilizer.

Vilsack declined to comment on the larger question of whether COP28 will call for a reduction or elimination of the use of fossil fuels, saying agriculture and food were his “slice of this discussion.”

Meanwhile, there were many reports that serious commitments to reduce greenhouse gases will be hard to find in the final report.

The Guardian reported that big meat and dairy lobbyists had turned out “in record numbers” at COP28.

The New York Times reported that Saudi Arabia is trying to stop any declaration on the phaseout of fossil fuels.

“The Saudi opposition is significant because U.N. rules require that any agreement forged at the climate summit be unanimously endorsed. Any one of the 198 participating nations can thwart a deal,” the Times noted.

Bloomberg reported that more than $3 billion in climate finance has been pledged for food and agriculture since the start of the COP28 summit, but that overall the commitments on food and agriculture have been low.

Reuters said eight of the world’s top commodities traders have pledged to stop buying soy from farms that ruin South American grasslands, adding to previous commitments to shun growers that clear forests.

The Deccan Herald, an Indian newspaper, said a draft document released by negotiators on Sunday included a reference to “sustainable agriculture” as a solution for climate mitigation and resilience and goals without specific targets related to water, food, health and agriculture.

On Sunday, an unusual alliance of Brazil, Cambodia, Norway and Sierra Leone announced they have formed an “Alliance of Champions” united in a commitment to “whole of government” approaches to transforming food systems so that they deliver better outcomes across five key themes: food and nutrition security; adaptation and resilience; equity and livelihoods; nature and biodiversity; and climate mitigation.

Also on Sunday, a coalition of 18 philanthropies pledged more than $300 million for projects on climate change.

The Statement of Action funders include: African Climate Foundation, Instituto Arapyaú, Asian Venture Philanthropy Network, Bezos Earth Fund, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, ClimateWorks Foundation, Global Alliance for the Future of Food, Global Methane Hub, Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, High Tide Foundation, Macdoch Foundation, McKnight Foundation, Ode Partners, Robertson Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Sequoia Climate Foundation, Stronger Foundations for Nutrition, and the Walton Family Foundation.

The World Farmers Organization released a report on a “producer-led global consultation on climate-smart agriculture.” The Global Producers’ Consultation was funded through AgMission, a global initiative co-created by the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and World Farmers’ Organization with additional support from McDonald’s and PepsiCo.