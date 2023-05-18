Vilsack, groups criticize House ag approps bill

The fiscal year 2024 agriculture appropriations bill that the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee will consider today, May 18, is already subject to criticism from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and groups affected by cuts the Republicans who control the House and its committees have made in the bill.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, Vilsack said, “Today, House Republicans proposed stark cuts to USDA’s programs, and in some cases whole offices, in a way they know would only harm America’s economy and communities. The proposal is pathetic, it is punitive, and it is petty.

“I’m convinced Roman Roy from ‘Succession’ must have had a hand in writing this unrealistic, hurtful bill. How else do you explain a policy that would take food assistance away from women, children, and vulnerable seniors, including veterans and people with health conditions that make it difficult for them to consistently work? How do you explain allowing hardworking farmers to go into foreclosure, right as we’re coming out of the pandemic and just recovering from the myriad associated challenges they’ve faced? And how do you explain blocking our ability to hire staff needed to implement conservation programs producers are asking to put in place on their farms? These are just a few of too many questions the bill raises.

“While these individuals continue to posture and put forth non-serious proposals, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is charging ahead implementing policies and making investments that America’s farmers, rural communities, and families have been promised and are counting on to continue to rebuild from the pandemic, natural disasters and other challenges outside of their control. It is hard to see the logic in undermining such goals. People deserve better, and USDA remains committed to improving the livelihoods, health and economic opportunity for all Americans.”

The National WIC Association (NWA) said the bill, “if passed, would significantly undermine the vital support provided by the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.”NWA said, “The proposed bill, which allocates $6 billion in funding — a staggering $800 million less than President Biden’s proposed budget — demonstrates a disregard for the health and well-being of our nation’s women and children. Most notably, the cuts would gut fruit and vegetable benefits by nearly 62%, dramatically decreasing access to nutritious foods for nearly 5 million women and kids enrolled in the program.”