Vilsack, industry praise resolution of ag trade conflict with India

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and the National Turkey Federation and the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council late Friday praised the resolution of the dispute between the United States and India over India’s tariffs on certain U.S. farm products.The agreement came as President Biden met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Trade Representative Katherine Tai said “Resolving this last outstanding WTO dispute represents an important milestone in the U.S.-India trade relationship, while reducing tariffs on certain U.S. products enhances crucial market access for American agricultural producers.”

“These announcements, combined with Prime Minister Modi’s state visit in June and President Biden’s trip to New Delhi this week, underscores the strength of our bilateral partnership,” Tai said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Minister Goyal to deliver inclusive economic opportunities for our people.”

Tai said India agreed to reduce tariffs on certain U.S. products, including frozen turkey, frozen duck, fresh blueberries and cranberries, frozen blueberries and cranberries, dried blueberries and cranberries, processed blueberries and cranberries, chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, apples, boric acid and diagnostic reagents.

Vilsack said in a news release, “Today’s announcement, leading into President Biden’s participation in the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi, follows the lifting of India’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. apples, chickpeas, lentils, almonds and walnuts, a development that had been announced earlier this summer and took effect this week.”

“While important progress has been made, significant tariff and nontariff barriers to American agricultural products accessing the Indian market remain. I look forward to continuing to work with Ambassador Tai to address these barriers and strengthen the trade relationship between the United States and India.”