Vilsack, industry praise resolution of ag trade conflict with India
|Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and the National Turkey Federation and the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council late Friday praised the resolution of the dispute between the United States and India over India’s tariffs on certain U.S. farm products.The agreement came as President Biden met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
Trade Representative Katherine Tai said “Resolving this last outstanding WTO dispute represents an important milestone in the U.S.-India trade relationship, while reducing tariffs on certain U.S. products enhances crucial market access for American agricultural producers.”
“These announcements, combined with Prime Minister Modi’s state visit in June and President Biden’s trip to New Delhi this week, underscores the strength of our bilateral partnership,” Tai said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Minister Goyal to deliver inclusive economic opportunities for our people.”
Tai said India agreed to reduce tariffs on certain U.S. products, including frozen turkey, frozen duck, fresh blueberries and cranberries, frozen blueberries and cranberries, dried blueberries and cranberries, processed blueberries and cranberries, chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, apples, boric acid and diagnostic reagents.
Vilsack said in a news release, “Today’s announcement, leading into President Biden’s participation in the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi, follows the lifting of India’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. apples, chickpeas, lentils, almonds and walnuts, a development that had been announced earlier this summer and took effect this week.”
“While important progress has been made, significant tariff and nontariff barriers to American agricultural products accessing the Indian market remain. I look forward to continuing to work with Ambassador Tai to address these barriers and strengthen the trade relationship between the United States and India.”
|Joel Brandenberger, president and CEO of National Turkey Federation, said his organization “applauds the efforts by the U.S. and Indian governments to significantly reduce the tariffs. This move creates an important new market for U.S. turkey producers and will give Indians more affordable access to a nutritious, delicious protein.”
NTF explained,”The new agreement reduced significant barriers to access the Indian market due to prohibitively high tariff rates and certain non-tariff barriers and will greatly benefit both nations.”
“Prior to the new agreement, India maintained a 30% duty on U.S. turkey products which overpriced the product for Indian consumers and prevented U.S. exporters from participating in the fast-growing market. This new agreement will now allow U.S. turkey growers to compete in the rapidly expanding market while providing Indian consumers with a high-quality and affordable source of protein, which is in high demand.”The agreement also reduces to 5% from 30% the duty on duck imports from the U.S.
|“The USA Poultry & Egg Export Council applauds the decision to lower the tariff on imports of U.S. frozen turkey parts, whole turkeys, and duck by India,” said Greg Tyler, president and CEO of the group.
“This is a significant, positive action. We very much appreciate our government’s ongoing efforts to increase access for U.S. poultry and egg products in India. The lowering of tariffs on turkey meat and for some duck exports is a great success. We hope that in the future we are able to gain better access for chicken and to expand access for duck as well, which can help to further address the protein needs of Indian consumers.”